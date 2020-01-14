Allison Janney Confirms Anna Faris Is Engaged to Michael Barrett: 'I Saw the Ring One Day'

Anna Faris is engaged!

The actress’s Mom costar Allison Janney spilled the beans, telling Us magazine Faris, 43, and Michael Barrett, 49, have “been engaged for a long time.”

“I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago,” Janney, 60, said while at the premiere of Troop Zero on Monday in Los Angeles.

Janney, who plays Faris’ mother in the comedy series, said she wasn’t aware Barrett was going to propose “but I saw the ring one day.”

“I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?'” Janney recalled. “I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then, yeah, it was fun.”

Faris has sparked engagement buzz since November when she was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her left hand in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by TMZ.

The photos came after news broke that Faris is set to star as twin sisters in Summer Madness, a film she is co-producing with Barrett.

Barrett and Faris began dating in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together in September 2017.

A source told PEOPLE in October 2017, “Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks. They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently.”

Earlier this year, she opened up about her views on marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! podcast.

Asked if there were “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett, Faris said, “I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system.”

She added, “I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”

Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt for eight years before the two announced their split in August 2017. They finalized their divorce in November 2018. They share a son, Jack, 7.

Before her marriage to Pratt, Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.