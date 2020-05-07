All the Times Kate Beckinsale Slammed Critics and Defended Herself from Online Trolls

Kate Beckinsale has had a slew of witty comebacks for online trolls who criticize her way of life

Kate Beckinsale is unapologetic about how she chooses to live her life.

The actress, 46, has lived in the spotlight for just over two decades and has perfected the art of online comebacks when it comes to defending herself and her way of life — including who she dates.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beckinsale has embraced the single life since splitting from her ex-husband, director Len Wiseman, in 2015. (Their divorce was finalized in late 2019.)

With her daughter, Lily, 21, attending the college, the empty nester is now spending some quality time at home with her cats Willow and Clive, who frequently star in many of her Instagram videos.

Also keeping her company is hew new beau, musician Goody Grace, 22, who she is currently staying at home with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who was first spotted with Grace last month while holding hands on a hike outside of Los Angeles, has been dating the Canadian musician "since the beginning of the year," an insider close to the actress told PEOPLE at the time. "They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number."

RELATED: From Harsh to Hilarious: Kate Beckinsale's Best Instagram Clapbacks

In late April, Beckinsale responded to a troll who took issue with the age difference between her and Grace. Beckinsale posted a video on Instagram of her cat attempting to learn several tricks when the troll wrote in a since-deleted comment, according to InStyle, "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere."

The Underworld actress reportedly fired back, "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate." The response has since been deleted.

In January, Beckinsale shared a video of her cat, Willow, knocking over a glass of rosé on her Instagram account. In the comment section of her post, however, Beckinsale responded to comments shaming her for hanging out with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, after the Golden Globes earlier that month.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why She’s ‘Very Much a Cat Person’

"Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected," one user commented.

Beckinsale replied, "Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f— life."

Another person commented, "U need a man," to which she responded with, "Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx."

Beckinsale also received heat when she dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson last year, when a user commented on her Instagram with, "Disappointed in your dating choices," which was captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, in reference to Davidson.

RELATED: See What Kate Beckinsale Wore to a Premiere that Made Harvey Weinstein Lash Out at the Actress

Beckinsale wittily wrote back to the fan, "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."

The star touched on the double-standard women receive when it comes to career and relationships while on the cover of Women's Health in December 2019.

"If everyone’s s—— on you, it can make you kind of ugh for a minute — especially if there’s really nothing wrong," she said, without acknowledging any relationship in particular. "If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited."

She continued, "It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having fun at all. And by that, I don't mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Oh my God, I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'"

"Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me," she added. "And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

Instead of letting the criticisms get to her, Beckinsale has instead been focusing on her health and fitness, telling Women's Health she works out six days a week with a trainer.

"Now exercise is almost more important to me moodwise," she said. "The other aspects feel like a great side effect."