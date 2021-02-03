The Baywatch star married her bodyguard on Christmas Eve after less than one year of dating

All the Photos and Details from Pamela Anderson’s Surprise Backyard Wedding to Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst

New year, new husband!

Pamela Anderson surprised fans last week by revealing she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate backyard ceremony on December 24 at the Vancouver Island, Canada home she purchased from her grandparents.

"Pamela was beaming with love," the couple's wedding photographer and cake baker Heather Ross tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They were just so happy and focused on each other."

Image zoom Credit: Heather Ross

The natural setting served as a major inspiration for the Baywatch vet, 53, and her fourth husband, who also works as a builder. Ross helped Anderson put together a bouquet that took cues from the estate's coastal landscape.

They gathered pine boughs from Anderson's property and added an "olive branch for peace, roses for romantic love, exotic orchid for passionate love and baby's breath to represent new beginnings," Ross explains.

Image zoom Credit: Heather Ross

Anderson tasked Ross with finding a wedding cake for the celebration — which a local pastor officiated without any of the pair's friends or family in attendance. But "a secret celebrity wedding just before Christmas on a remote property has it's challenges," Ross admits. "I realized finding [a cake] last minute could be difficult. I love to bake and cook, and I'm vegan like Pamela, so I suggested I make her wedding cake."

Ross prepared a vegan coconut cake topped with an antique glass deer ornament that symbolized Anderson's love of animals and a snowy white carnation representing pure love.

Image zoom Credit: Heather Ross

Ross's sister Janet serves as Anderson's stylist and for the Canada-born actress's wedding day look, Janet chose a blue tulle skirt from Joanna Delaney Bridal, a stunning Valentino veil, a vintage satin ribbon corset and elegant lingerie from Lace Embrace. "The result was just breathtaking on Pamela," Heather says.

Image zoom Credit: Heather Ross

Image zoom Credit: Heather Ross

And instead of traditional bridal heels, the Playboy model donned green Hunter rainboots to traverse the yard's muddy terrain. "It was such a playful juxtaposition that suited her personality perfectly," Heather says.