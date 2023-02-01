Everything to Know About 'All Quiet on the Western Front', the German Film with 9 Oscar Nominations

Academy voters can't keep quiet about their admiration for All Quiet on the Western Front.

The World War I epic, Germany's submission to the Academy Awards, earned not only recognition in the Best International Film category but a total of nine Oscar nominations overall. Those nods include Best Picture, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Score, Visual Effects, Sound, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Production Design.

Director Edward Berger told Deadline that the nominations were a "wonderful surprise." He added, "Well, I don't know if surprised is the right word because there has been a lot of love from everyone for the past few months, but I guess overwhelmed and stunned in a way by the love that's been pouring out from colleagues and members and other filmmakers. That's definitely overwhelming."

Read on for everything to know about All Quiet on the Western Front and how you can watch it prior to the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 12.

Reiner Bajo/Netflix

Who is in the All Quiet on the Western Front cast?

Newcomer Felix Kammerer stars as Paul Bäumer. The cast also includes Daniel Brühl, who is known for Inglourious Basterds plus playing villain Baron Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The All Quiet on the Western Front cast also includes Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Thibault De Montalembert and Devid Striesow.

Is All Quiet on the Western Front based on a book?

The film is based on the 1928 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell earned an Oscar nomination for their screenplay.

The book was also adapted into a film in 1930 from director Lewis Milestone, who won an Oscar for his work. It also won Outstanding Production and was nominated for Writing and Cinematography at the time.

Director Edward Berger told Deadline he's "really proud of" the film and "it means a lot to have that recognized by the biggest film award in the world, you know? And to not have failed the novel … for now. It seems to have connected with the audience and not to have failed the original movie and that's a sense of relief."

Reiner Bajo/Netflix

What is All Quiet on the Western Front about?

The two-and-a-half-hour movie is about a 17-year-old German solider named Paul's grueling experience on the Western Front of World War I in 1917. It's rated R for strong bloody war violence and grisly images.

According to an official synopsis, "Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches."

Director Edward Berger told the A.V. Club that "unfortunately, this type of movie is always relevant." He said, "Even now we have a very unfortunate, timely relevance with Ukraine that we couldn't foresee. But we had war 10 years ago and we'll have it again in 10 years, unfortunately, so that subject matter somehow never gets old. But educational, I'm not sure. I don't want to educate, I'm just a filmmaker. I tell stories and then you ideally draw your own conclusion and take it home and everyone's going to be different."

Where can I watch All Quiet on the Western Front?

All Quiet on the Western Front debuted in select theaters and on Netflix on Oct. 28, 2022. It is currently available to watch on the streaming service.