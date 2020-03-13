James Bond, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II and More Films Postpone Releases Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus fears have placed pressure on movie studios to push back release dates for some of the most highly anticipated films of 2020.

Among the films that have already been pushed back is Daniel Craig’s last venture as James Bond in No Time To Die, which was scheduled for release in April. The film was pushed back to November, becoming the first major film to shift its global rollout because of the outbreak.

On Thursday afternoon, Mulan director Niki Caro released a statement announced the postponement of the live-action film.

“Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business — people who truly embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave, and True,” Caro wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

A message from Mulan Director, Niki Caro. pic.twitter.com/0L3VzAfaeB — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) March 12, 2020

“We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of MULAN for now,” she continued. “Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

Caro added, “Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together #mulan #yifei_cc #loyalbravetrue With love, Niki Caro.”

Neither Disney nor Caro have announced a new release date, although it wouldn’t be the only film waiting until concerns for the new virus have died down.

John Krasinski, who was set to release A Quiet Place Part II on March 18, announced he had also postponed the debut of the film in a statement he shared on Twitter on Thursday.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans,” he began. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

He continued, “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon! | #AQuietPlacePart2… Take2 JK.”

Universal Pictures also announced its decision to push back the release date of the Fast and Furious sequel, F9, from May 22 in the United Stated to April 2, 2021.

The film’s Twitter account released a statement on behalf of the Fast Family.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” it read. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” it added.

Peter Rabbit 2 followed suit earlier this week when it postponed its release date from April until early August.

The drastic moves come as other events where large groups of people will gather have been canceled or postponed. Most recently, the NBA decided to suspend the rest of its current season after a player on the Utah Jazz team tested positive.

Festivals like SXSW Film Festival and Ultra music festival in Miami have also been canceled, while the Coachella Music Festival decided to postpone until October.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the declaration would unlock about $50 billion in funding to aid the local, state and federal response to the virus.

