All in the Family! Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio Each Bring a Parent to Oscars Lunch

Some Oscar nominees got extra family time in while celebrating their nominations.

When many of the 2020 Academy Award nominees gathered on Monday for the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio had their parents by their side.

Theron, 44, brought her mom Gerda to the event as her date. Presenter Illeana Douglas sweetly called out the pair as she read the long list of nominees. Theron is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Bombshell.

“We had dinner once in 1987 you had the crunchy crab,” Douglas said to Theron as she made her way to the stage for the group picture. “You win the prize for best date bringing your mom today.”

RELATED: The Class of 2020! This Year’s Oscar Nominees All Pose Together at Annual Academy Luncheon

DiCaprio, 45, gave Theron a run for her money by bringing his dad George with him. The two often attend events together, with DiCaprio choosing either his dad George or his mom Irmelin as his date to awards shows.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron Steve Granitz/WireImage (2)

Before the event got underway, Academy president David Rubin asked for a moment of silence from everyone in attendance to pay tribute to 2018 Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident. Bryant, 41, won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for Dear Basketball.

In the class photo, the nominees, who total to just under 100, gathered around three Oscar trophies, against a white background and looked up towards the camera.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

The Academy shared the photo on Twitter writing, “Meet this year’s class of Oscar nominees! #OscarsLunch.“

The Oscar nominations were announced in early January with Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood came in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up six nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with four.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.