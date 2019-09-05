All the A-List Actors Who Have Played Strippers in Film: From Jennifer Lopez to Channing Tatum

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu are taking on Wall Street as New York City strippers in Hustlers. Here are all the stars who played exotic dancers in films before them
By Alexia Fernandez
September 05, 2019 09:39 AM

Demi Moore in Striptease (1996)

Moore starred as Erin Grant, a woman who turned to stripping when she needs to save money for a custody battle against her ex-husband. 

Lindsay Lohan in I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

Lohan starred in the 2007 thriller as Aubrey Fleming, who is kidnapped only to return to her family thinking she is actually a down-on-her-luck stripper named Dakota Moss.

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike (2012)

Tatum, inspired from his own experience as a stripper in Florida, starred as Mike Lane, a stripper who takes on a protégé and teaches him the ropes.

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers (2019) 

Lopez stars as Ramona, the owner of a strip club in New York City who cooks up a plan to get back at her clients by stealing their money.

Natalie Portman in Closer (2004)

Portman portayed Alice, an American stripper in London who meets and falls in love with Dan (Jude Law). Their relationship disintegrates when he falls in love with a photographer, Anne (Julia Roberts).

Elizabeth Berkley in Showgirls (1995)

Berkeley starred as a street smart drifter in Las Vegas who climbs the seedy hierarchy from stripper to showgirl. The film is the first (and to date only) NC-17 rated film to be given a wide release in mainstream theaters.

Matthew McConaughey in Magic Mike (2012)

McConaughey brought the laughs as Dallas, the owner of a strip club who mentors and trains male strippers for his lucrative business. 

Cardi B and Constance Wu in Hustlers (2019)

Wu stars as Destiny, a girl seeking financial independence when she meets Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), and begins to strip at her club. Cardi B, who was a stripper before blasting to fame, stars as Diamond, who helps teach Destiny the ropes.

Kristen Stewart in Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

At the height of her Twilight fame, Stewart played Mallory, a 16-year-old stripper who becomes the pseudo daughter of Doug and Lois (James Gandolfini and Melissa Leo) after the couple loses their daughter, Emily.

Halle Berry in Frankie & Alice (2010)

Berry starred as Alice, a black stripper suffering from multiple personality disorder (one of whom is a white racist) who gets treated by a therapist, Frankie (Stellan Skarsgård).

Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Starring opposite George Clooney, Hayek gave an iconic performance as Santanico Pandemonium, a vampire posing as a stripper in this Robert Rodriguez film written by Quentin Tarantino.

