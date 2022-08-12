Who Is Joey King's Fiancé? All About Steven Piet

Joey King and Steven Piet met while filming The Act and got engaged in 2022

Joey King and Steven Piet
Viewers have watched Joey King's character Elle Evans fall in love in Netflix's The Kissing Booth, but in real life, the actress' romantic life is much more private.

In 2020, King revealed that she'd never date another actor again following her split from Jacob Elordi. "No. I couldn't," she said on the Howard Stern Show. "I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."

But while filming Hulu's 2019 drama series The Act, King met her now-fiancé Steven Piet on set. The director, producer and writer directed two episodes of the show and told Vanity Fair of the experience, "As a director, you feel like you're the emotional litmus test for the show. And when it works so well, it's just so exciting to be there at that moment." King's performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard garnered her nominations at the Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Awards.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Emmy party on Sept. 22, 2019, and in 2022, Piet proposed to the actress. Here's what to know about Joey King's fiancé, Steven Piet.

He's a director and producer

Piet has directed episodes of Channel Zero, Briarpatch and The Act, which starred King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. He also co-wrote and directed the 2015 indie movie Uncle John and was a co-executive producer of both The Act and Briarpatch.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Piet said of The Act's final episode, "I felt like my job was to step back as much as I could and just have the camera in the right place and let these amazing actors do what they do best … At times, I was so lost in their performances that I was forgetting to say, 'Cut.' "

He's from Chicago

He was born in Chicago and studied film at the Savannah College of Art and Design. After college, Piet went back to his home city to work in the production industry before heading to Hollywood.

He and King were first spotted together at a Harry Potter screening

King's romance with Piet was first reported by E! News in September 2019 after the pair were photographed at Cinespia's screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The couple attended the event with King's sisters, Hunter and Kelli, and their dates.

He has met King's family

As well as attending a Harry Potter screening with King's sisters, Piet has met other members of the star's family. To celebrate Christmas 2020, King shared several photos on Instagram, which included her mom, her sister Hunter and Piet.

The director also took part in a Zoom call for Kelli's birthday with other King family members, as shared by Hunter. Plus, he's appeared in several photos shared by King's grandmother on Instagram.

He proposed to King in February 2022

King announced her engagement to Piet in an Instagram post. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote. "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

In his own post, Piet wrote, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

He is regularly featured on King's Instagram

Since going public with their relationship, King has posted photos of Piet on Instagram on a regular basis. For Piet's birthday, The Kissing Booth star shared several photos of Piet and wrote, "I have such a huge crush on you it's stupid. It's national you day my love, and I couldn't be happier that you're in my life and that I'm in yours. I love you."

The Fargo actress also shared a photo of Piet for Valentine's Day, along with a funny video of the producer.

He and King often travel together

Piet and King have taken more than one road trip together. In March 2021, King shared photos taken on a road trip and wrote, "We went on a road trip and GOLLY WE HAD FUN!"

A few months later, King shared some photo booth snaps taken with Piet and wrote, "Professional road trippers/professional smoochers." The next year, Piet shared a photo of the Slender Man star in Paris.

He and King enjoy working together

In a cover interview for Allure's July 2022 issue, King opened up about working with her now-fiancé on The Act. "We work really well together," she shared. "We also just really love spending time together. So getting to do something where we're both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that's] the best. I think he's so talented. He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together."

