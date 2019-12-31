Who Is Thomas Kail? All About Michelle Williams' Fiancé — and His Ties to Lin-Manuel Miranda

Michelle Williams is engaged and expecting a baby with one of Broadway’s finest!

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday the Oscar-nominated actress, 39, was engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

The two are also expecting their first child together, the source added. Williams is already a mother to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late actor Heath Ledger.

While Williams’ career has taken center stage in films, Kail’s own trajectory has deep roots in theater beginning with his college career at Wesleyan University, where Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also attended.

While the two never met at Wesleyan, they did meet after Kail, 42, had graduated.

RELATED: Michelle Williams Is Pregnant and Engaged to Hamilton Director Thomas Kail

Image zoom Thomas Kail; Michelle Williams Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2003, they worked together on their hip-hop improv show Freestyle Love Supreme. That collaboration led to a slew of others including the hit Broadway shows In the Heights and Hamilton which Miranda created and Kail directed.

It was Kail who gave Miranda feedback on In the Heights when the Tony Award-winning musical was still in its beginning stages by Miranda’s sophomore year at Wesleyan.

“I had all this ambition, some talent and not much of a clue how to get there,” Miranda told Vogue in a profile about Kail. “He saw the path.”

RELATED: Michelle Williams Talks Parenting Daughter Matilda on Late Heath Ledger’s 40th Birthday

Kail was nominated for his first Tony Award for In the Heights for best direction of a musical. He would later win the award for best direction of Hamilton in 2016. In 2018, he was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Andy Blackenbuehler, Alex Lacamoire and Miranda in 2018 for Hamilton.

The director later worked with Williams on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, in which she played actress and dancer Gwen Verdon.

The series spanned five decades as it followed the story of Verdon and her romance and creative partnership with legendary choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell).

The show earned Williams and Kail individual Emmy Awards for best lead actress and best director earlier this year. (Kail previously won the Emmy for Grease: Live.)