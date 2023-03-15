Lindsay Lohan's Family: All About the Actress' Parents and Siblings

Get to know Lindsay Lohan's family.

The Parent Trap star was born to Dina and Michael Lohan in New York City in July 1986 and raised on Long Island alongside her three younger siblings: Michael Jr., Aliana and Dakota.

Her father (a former Wall Street trader) and her mother (a former singer and dancer) got Lindsay involved in the entertainment industry at a young age, starting her career as a Ford Model at age three and booking her first acting gig at age 10.

Shortly after her onscreen debut in the 1996 soap opera Another World, Lindsay saw her breakthrough role as the famed identical Parker twins in Disney's 1998 adaptation of The Parent Trap. (Fun fact: the entire Lohan clan had cameos in the movie!)

Most recently, the actress and her youngest brother Dakota recreated a photo they took when Lindsay was filming the movie two decades ago. "Now and Then," Lindsay captioned the photo on Instagram, featuring side-by-sides of the siblings holding each other outside of Big Ben.

While Lindsay's siblings have been supportive of her career — such as joining her at the Falling for Christmas premiere, which marked her long-awaited return to rom-coms — the Mean Girls alum has cheered her siblings on as well, recently sitting front row of Christian Siriano's runway show as Aliana and Dakota walked during 2023 New York Fashion Week.

Now, Lindsay is starting a family of her own. She announced on March 14 that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first baby.

Alongside a photo of a white onesie that reads "coming soon," Lindsay wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," tagging Shammas in the post.

Here's everything to know about Lindsay's family, including her parents and her siblings.

Dina Lohan

Dina and Michael wed in 1985, one year prior to Lindsay's birth in July 1986. Although the actress' parents briefly separated in 1988, they later rekindled their relationship. After two decades together, their relationship ended in divorce in 2007.

Amid their marriage, which was oftentimes tumultuous, Dina predominantly gained public recognition as the mother of Lindsay, taking on the role of her "momager" (mom manager) as she rose to fame in the entertainment industry.

Dina has had various screen gigs as well, having appeared on several reality shows over the years. In addition to her uncredited cameo in The Parent Trap, 2008's Living Lohan on E! was among one of her first television gigs, with others including 2014's Lindsay and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn in 2016.

In 2019, Dina was a cast member on season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother. She's remembered on the show for her five-year relationship with "a special someone" and her confidence in marrying him, despite never meeting him in person or FaceTiming.

Lindsay Lohan, Aliana Lohan, Dina Lohan.

Catfish's Nev Schulman discovered that her alleged Internet boyfriend was Jesse Nadler, a then 53-year-old resident of Tiburon, California. The couple announced their engagement in June 2020. Her ex-husband Michael also approved of Jesse, saying he's "a really nice guy with a good heart." (Dina and Jesse never wed.)

Dina told Entertainment Tonight that she consulted all four of her kids before taking on the reality TV competition series. "I watched it first, asked my children, and then I said, 'This is kind of cool 'cause I'm kind of empty nesting.'"

Amid her reality show stints, Dina has also faced legal troubles. She was arrested following a vehicle collision in Long Island in January 2020. She later pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI) and saw brief jail time in September 2021. (She was also charged for a September 2013 DWI in 2014).

Dina's support for Lindsay, both personally and professionally, has continued through the years. Most recently, she attended the premiere of her comeback film, Falling for Christmas, and stepped out with the actress to support her family's walk in Siriano's 2023 NYFW runway show.

Michael Lohan

Prior to Lindsay's birth, Michael was a Wall Street commodities broker who inherited his father's pasta business. After Lindsay was born, he became well known as the movie star's dad — alongside his now ex-wife Dina.

Similar to Dina, Michael has appeared on various reality TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2009, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2011, Lindsay in 2014 and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn in 2016.

Michael has made headlines for his legal troubles on several occasions. In the late 1980s, he faced jail time in a stock fraud case and again in the late 1990s for violating his probation. In the years that followed, he was involved in a long-running divorce battle with Dina and has had an estranged relationship with Lindsay.

In 2010, he got engaged to former reporter Kate Major. They wed in 2014 and later welcomed sons Landon and Logan together. In 2018, Kate filed for divorce just over a month after she was arrested in a domestic violence dispute. In 2020, Michael was arrested and charged for allegedly choking and harassing his estranged wife Kate. The charges were later dropped.

As of June 2022, court records show that he resides near Houston, Texas.

Michael Lohan Jr.

Dina and Michael welcomed son Michael Jr. in December 1987, marking their second child together. Like Lindsay, he was born and raised in New York. He attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick in 2006.

A college athlete who doubled as a lacrosse player and business major, Michael Jr. graduated summa cum laude from Ithaca College in 2010. While he ultimately went on to pursue a career in his field of study, the younger brother of Lindsay dabbled in a bit of show biz himself.

Similar to his big sis, he was a Ford Model as a kid, and like the rest of the Lohan family, he had a brief cameo in 1998's The Parent Trap. However, the onscreen life wasn't for him. "I don't like being at the forefront," he told The New York Post. "It's not really my cup of tea."

Michael Jr. and his sister Lindsay entered a business venture together in the early 2010s, launching Vigme, an online shopping app that would let users peek into the virtual closets of celebrities and purchase wardrobe items, per The Hollywood Reporter.

From left: Siblings Aliana Lohan, Michael Lohan Jr., Lindsay Lohan and Cody Lohan.

In 2014, its development was halted until a pending $60 million lawsuit was resolved following claims the idea was stolen from one of the actress' former business associates. They reportedly won their legal battle one year later.

According to the tech entrepreneur's LinkedIn, he served as the commerce app's CEO from 2014 to 2017. In the years that followed, he has held directorial positions at several real estate advisory firms in New York.

Michael Jr. and Lindsay have maintained a close relationship. Romantically, he wed his longtime girlfriend Nina Ginsberg in 2017 after 10 years of dating. They share one child together, a daughter Isabel Scarlet.

Aliana Lohan

Lindsay Lohan and Aliana Lohan. James Gourley/Getty

Dina and Michael welcomed daughter Aliana in December 1993, marking their third child together. Like her siblings, she was born and raised in New York.

Similar to Lindsay, she entered the modeling industry at a young age. She was first signed with Ford Models, where she landed several print campaigns for major magazines, before going on to work for agencies such as NEXT Models and Wilhelmina. Most recently, she walked in Siriano's 2023 NYFW show alongside her younger brother, Dakota.

Aliana has also dabbled in acting. In addition to making a cameo in The Parent Trap, she's made several uncredited appearances in Lindsay's movies, including 2000's Life Size and 2007's I Know Who Killed Me. As for TV, she appeared in 2008's Living Lohan, 2014's Lindsay and 2019's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

Outside of acting, Aliana is also a musician. "I've loved singing since I was so young," she told Lindsay on The Lohdown podcast, before naming her biggest inspiration. "Nina Simone. We have the same octave, so I always related to her soul."

Lindsay has been supportive of her sister's career, the same way Aliana has been supportive of hers through the years. Most recently, the Lohan sisters reunited on screen in Lindsay's Falling for Christmas. Not only was Aliana a supporting character in the film, but she recorded two songs for the soundtrack as well.

Falling for Christmas wasn't Aliana's first time working on a Christmas-themed project alongside her family. In 2006, she released her first album, Lohan Holiday, which featured collaborations with both Lindsay and Dina. A few of Aliana's other singles include "Without You" and "You're Not Gonna Tempt Me."

Dakota Lohan

Dina and Michael welcomed their son Dakota in June 1996, marking their fourth and final child together. For much of his childhood, he lived out of the public eye.

"We've always been in the spotlight, but some of us have chosen to live a more private life," Dakota told W of his family in 2016. "I think there's a way to balance both and I look forward to the challenge."

Since then, Dakota has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as an accomplished model, signed with ONE Management and previously IMG Models. He's worked with major fashion houses such as Saint Laurent and has graced magazine spreads for publications such as Esquire.

He credits his family for his involvement in the modeling industry. "My family gave me the push," Dakota told W. "I'm a student and a surfer — I've always put both of those interests first — but it was my family who gave me the confidence to undertake modeling."

Whether he's sitting next to Lindsay at fashion shows or Lindsay's supporting him as he walks down the runway, the brother-sister duo are no strangers to the fashion scene. Like his sister Aliana, Dakota walked in Siriano's NYFW show in February 2023.

He shares a close relationship with his siblings, particularly Lindsay, often posting photos with her on his Instagram, including birthday tributes and random appreciation posts.

"My best friend for life. I've never smiled more than when I'm with you. You're the most kind human. I'm beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. Sounds simple but it means so much to me. Love you Linds. ❤️❤️❤️" he wrote alongside a selfie with Lindsay on her birthday.

The pair's recent recreation of the Big Ben scene from The Parent Trap, though, really showed the close bond between the siblings. In addition to writing "Then and Now" in the caption, he was sure to include the hashtag "#mybestfriend" too.