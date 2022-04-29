All About Katie Holmes' New Musician Beau, Bobby Wooten III, Who's Currently on Broadway
Katie Holmes' new flame is quite the accomplished artist.
The actress was seen on Thursday, kissing and holding hands while out and about with musician Bobby Wooten III and her mom Kathy Holmes in New York City.
"He's an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy," a source tells PEOPLE of Wooten.
"He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come," the insider adds.
Read on to learn more about Holmes' new beau.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED GALLERY: Katie Holmes' N.Y.C. Outing with New Boyfriend, Musician Bobby Wooten III: 10 Adorable Photos
He's on Broadway
For at least the second time in a year, actually! Wooten played bass guitar, sang and danced on the Great White Way in David Byrne's American Utopia, which closed earlier this month after first opening in 2019 before taking an 18-month hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wooten also appeared in the 2020 Spike Lee-directed David Byrne's American Utopia documentary, based on the Broadway show — which, in turn, is based on the Talking Heads musician's album and tour of the same name. Wooten also played bass in Byrne's Joan of Arc in 2017.
He is currently slapping bass for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, and recently played at Coachella with Carly Rae Jepsen.
He's an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts
And not only that, but Wooten's profile on the school's official website mentions he has been nominated for a Grammy Award.
Music also runs deep in his family. As he told Bass Magazine this past December, his father did "pop music and studio work," and once played keyboard for Marcus Miller's band.
Additionally, his grandfather founded the Wooten Choral Ensemble in 1949.
He's an advocate for teaching inclusive history
In June 2020, Wooten founded an internet series called "America Learn Your History," which features Wooten teaching lessons in 2-minute episodes.
"Because history class overlooks, hides, & sometimes lies," the description reads, promising "revisions from a Black/Puerto Rican lens."
Wooten's Tisch profile adds that he was inspired to launch the series by the Black Lives Matter movement.
RELATED: Katie Holmes Seen Kissing, Holding Hands with Musician Bobby Wooten III — Plus He Hugs Her Mom!
He's from Chicago
Though and Wooten Holmes are cozying up on the East Coast, they have the Midwest in common. While the actress grew up in Toledo, Ohio, Wooten was born in New Jersey but raised in Chicago.
"When I was around 5 years old, my grandfather wanted to step down from leading the choir, so we moved out to Chicago so that my dad could take it over," Wooten shared with Bass Magazine.
He continued, "I played keys and bass in the church every week. I never took a bass lesson until I got to college, which was more about learning upright bass. I'm not really actively going to church now, but if I'm making music on a Sunday, I always find I start with gospel music — just playing it for myself. It's very much a part of me."
He has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Mac Miller and Jennifer Hudson
Aside from his solo work, Wooten counts Mac Miller, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Rick Ross and Machine Gun Kelly among his collaborators.
He has also worked on Empire, as well as with brands like Google, Reebok, Nike, ESPN and more, according to his Tisch profile.