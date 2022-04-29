Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III were photographed on Thursday, kissing and holding hands while out and about and with her mom Kathy in N.Y.C.

All About Katie Holmes' New Musician Beau, Bobby Wooten III, Who's Currently on Broadway

Katie Holmes' new flame is quite the accomplished artist.

The actress was seen on Thursday, kissing and holding hands while out and about with musician Bobby Wooten III and her mom Kathy Holmes in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy," a source tells PEOPLE of Wooten.

"He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come," the insider adds.

Read on to learn more about Holmes' new beau.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Katie Holmes and new Boyfriend, Bobby Wooten take a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York City Bobby Wooten III and Katie Holmes | Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

He's on Broadway

For at least the second time in a year, actually! Wooten played bass guitar, sang and danced on the Great White Way in David Byrne's American Utopia, which closed earlier this month after first opening in 2019 before taking an 18-month hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wooten also appeared in the 2020 Spike Lee-directed David Byrne's American Utopia documentary, based on the Broadway show — which, in turn, is based on the Talking Heads musician's album and tour of the same name. Wooten also played bass in Byrne's Joan of Arc in 2017.

He's an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Music also runs deep in his family. As he told Bass Magazine this past December, his father did "pop music and studio work," and once played keyboard for Marcus Miller's band.

Additionally, his grandfather founded the Wooten Choral Ensemble in 1949.

Bobby Wooten III Bobby Wooten III in American Utopia | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

He's an advocate for teaching inclusive history

In June 2020, Wooten founded an internet series called "America Learn Your History," which features Wooten teaching lessons in 2-minute episodes.

"Because history class overlooks, hides, & sometimes lies," the description reads, promising "revisions from a Black/Puerto Rican lens."

Wooten's Tisch profile adds that he was inspired to launch the series by the Black Lives Matter movement.

He's from Chicago

Though and Wooten Holmes are cozying up on the East Coast, they have the Midwest in common. While the actress grew up in Toledo, Ohio, Wooten was born in New Jersey but raised in Chicago.

"When I was around 5 years old, my grandfather wanted to step down from leading the choir, so we moved out to Chicago so that my dad could take it over," Wooten shared with Bass Magazine.

He continued, "I played keys and bass in the church every week. I never took a bass lesson until I got to college, which was more about learning upright bass. I'm not really actively going to church now, but if I'm making music on a Sunday, I always find I start with gospel music — just playing it for myself. It's very much a part of me."

He has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Mac Miller and Jennifer Hudson