John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida on Monday

All About John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh: From Being an Engineer to Her Biggest Inspiration

John Cena’s new wife is just as accomplished as the WWE star himself!

The actor and pro wrestler, 43, married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on Monday in Tampa, Florida, according to a marriage certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The couple, who have been linked together since March 2019, obtained a marriage license on Friday, according to the document.

The newlyweds met while on the set of Cena’s film Playing with Fire, which was filming in Canada, where Shariatzadeh is from.

While the Cena and Shariatzadeh have kept their romance relatively low-key, here are a few things to know about the new bride.

1. She’s an engineer.

Shariatzadeh, 31, currently works in Canada as a product manager at Sonatype, an enterprise software company, and has been employed there since December 2019.

Before that, she was working at Motorola Solutions and conducting research on thermal cameras and video intercom systems, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Shariatzadeh studied at the University of British Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from 2008 to 2013.

Her interest to pursue the career stems back to earlier days when her brother’s project he brought home from engineering school first piqued her curiosity.

“I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she previously told Motorola Solution's subsidiary Avigilon. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it!”

In addition to engineering, Shariatzadeh has previously worked as a sales associate at Guess and La Vie En Rose, according to her LinkedIn.

2. Her mother serves as her inspiration.

Her brother is not the only family member whom Shariatzadeh considers to be influential. Her mother, who works as a surgeon, has left a big impact on Shariatzadeh.

“The strongest and most hard-working woman I know is my mother,” she said in Avigilon's International Women’s Day feature. “The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life.”

Added Shariatzadeh: “While she was at the peak of her career, she gave it all up to move her family to Canada to give us a better future. She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up.”

3. Cena and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut last year.

The couple attended their first red carpet together in October 2019 for the premiere of Cena’s film Playing with Fire, which he was filming when he met Shariatzadeh.

The actor looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a white button-down and red tie while the engineer dazzled in a silver and black sequined dress.

Cena told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet, “It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date.”

“What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special,” he said.