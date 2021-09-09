All About Jennifer Lawrence's Husband Cooke Maroney — and His Link to Lena Dunham!

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, New York City art gallery director Cooke Maroney, are expecting a baby!

As PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Wednesday, the 31-year-old Oscar winner is expecting her first child with Maroney after first being linked in June 2018. They were engaged the following February and tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

Maroney and the Hunger Games star held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

"He really is, and he gets better," said the mother! actress.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

When asked why she chose to marry Maroney, Lawrence continued, "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' "

"It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she added.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and represents clients, including Lena Dunham's artist father Carroll. The two reportedly met through one of Lawrence's close friends, according to Page Six TV.

He is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery's Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists and has featured work by the critically renowned Carroll Dunham, father of the former Girls star.

Gladstone also plays home to artists such as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor and Matthew Barney, who was previously married to singer Bjork.

Maroney previously worked at the acclaimed Gagosian Gallery, which exhibits famous contemporary art and has locations in numerous cities including Rome, London and Hong Kong.

The curator is often seen at "high-end art openings" around N.Y.C., sources told Page Six TV.

His parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, own a farm in Vermont. Maroney's father was a private art dealer before turning his focus to farming, according to a Medium profile on the couple.

Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Take A Walk To Lunch In New York City

Following their engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Maroney "is an ideal mate for Jennifer."