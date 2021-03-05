All About Jason Sudeikis' New Flame Keeley Hazell: From Modeling to Starring in Horrible Bosses 2

Jason Sudeikis' new flame Keeley Hazell is sticking around.

The actor, 45, and the British model, 34, were photographed separately leaving her London home on Tuesday after spending time together.

The model was later seen sporting the same rainbow tie-dye hoodie Sudeikis wore during the Globes ceremony as he accepted his Globe for his performance in Ted Lasso.

The actor has been casually seeing Hazell, a source told PEOPLE last month. The two "knew each other from many years ago," added the source, who says the actor isn't looking for anything serious.

Here's everything to know about the model.

1. Her breakout came after winning a modeling contest

Hazell's rise to fame was as an iconic glamour model in the U.K. She won a competition called "Search for a Beach Babe" hosted by The Daily Star when she was 17.

Given that she wasn't old enough to pose in the racy Page 3 magazine (similar to the U.S.'s Playboy), Hazell went on to study fashion at Lewisham College.

Later on, she competed in The Sun's Page 3 Idol contest and chosen as the winner in December 2004. The win earned her a one-year exclusive contract modeling for the British tabloid.

Hazell has posed for several magazines including Maxim, FHM and popular men's magazines of the day such as Zoo Weekly and Nuts.

2. Hazell has also turned to acting

The model turned her focus to acting at 22, taking lessons at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

She had a small role in the 2006 film Cashback and landed her first leading role in the 2010 short film Venus and the Sun. Hazell followed it up with a small role in the film Like Crazy starring Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones and Jennifer Lawrence.

In 2012, she had a supporting role in St. George's Day and played Violet in the E! Scripted drama The Royals.

"I wanted to act from a young age and I didn't seem like a reality for me growing up," Hazell told The Independent in October 2017. "My family were poor so really early I didn't think that would be something that could happen and when I modeled I realized I didn't want to do it anymore, and I thought with acting 'I really want to give this a shot.'"

3. She met Sudeikis on Horrible Bosses 2

Hazell met Sudeikis on the set of 2014's Horrible Bosses 2 where she played Chris Pine's assistant.

The model can also be seen in a few episodes of Sudeikis' Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso as Bex.

The show included a character named after her, Keeley Jones, a model played by Juno Temple.

4. Hazell has expressed she's felt her past modeling has held her "hostage"

In a 2014 op-ed for the Huffington Post, Hazell wrote about finding herself being defined by her past modeling gigs as she attempted to carve a path for herself as a writer, producer and actress.

Recalling a studio turning down a digital series she'd created because she was considered a "risk," Hazell wrote, "My past has held me hostage for the entirety of my acting/writing career, nevertheless the words "they Googled you" make me cringe with disgust."

"I don't want to delete my past entirely. It's part of me as a person and even though I live in a limbo land of feelings about it (somewhere between regret and rejoice) I'm not trying to run away from it, merely close the chapter and move onto the next," she wrote. "Yes, I was a model, it's all part of my history, but do I have to be defined by this updated, cardboard cut out, sexed up image of my 18-year-old self forever?"