Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids.

The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34.

Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."

In 1996, the actress wrote the children's book Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born, about which she said, "I wanted to write a book about real children and real families joined by adoption ... Adopted children often don't have those kinds of details [about their birth]. Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born was written to let children who joined their families through adoption know that their own birth stories were exciting, too."

Last year, Curtis opened up in her cover story for AARP The Magazine's August/September 2021 issue about her youngest child coming out as transgender. The Knives Out actress said that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

Now, their two children are happily married (and both weddings took place in their parents' backyard!). Ruby tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in May, while Annie married husband Jason Wolf three years prior.

Here's everything to know about Curtis' adult children.

Annie, 34

Annie is Curtis and Guest's oldest daughter. The couple adopted her from her birth mother just after she was born in December 1986. "We were awakened in the middle of the night with the phone call announcing that she was born," Curtis told PEOPLE in 1991.

Now grown, Annie has committed her life to the arts like her parents — but instead of acting, she's pursued her love for dance. She attended Kenyon College in Ohio to focus on her craft and was awarded best choreographer by her peers. In 2009, she graduated with a BFA in dance.

Currently, she works as a dance instructor at MNR Dance Factory in Los Angeles, the studio where she began her dance training at age eight and through which she competed nationally and internationally in the eight years that followed.

In July 2019, Annie tied the knot with husband Jason Wolf in a ceremony held in her parents' backyard. While the dancer has chosen to keep her life out of the public eye, she occasionally steps out in support of Curtis at red carpet events.

Ruby, 25

Ruby is Curtis and Guest's second child, whom they adopted when Annie was nine years old. The actress told Pact's Point of View in 1997 that she was there to witness the birth, cut the cord and be the first to hold the baby.

Last year, Ruby publicly came out as transgender and opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like coming out to her parents later that October. "It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby said in the interview alongside her mom.

"It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried," she added. "They had been so accepting of me my entire life." To her point, Curtis described herself as "a grateful student" who is "learning a lot from Ruby."

In May, Ruby wed partner Kynthia in a cosplay celebration. Curtis was proud to officiate the wedding and have Ruby tie the knot in her backyard, like Annie.