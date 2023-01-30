All About Michael Jackson's Nephew, Jaafar Jackson, Who Will Play the King of Pop in a New Biopic

Between his personal and professional background, get to know the Jackson relative who will portray the late music icon in the upcoming film Michael

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 04:35 PM
Michael Jackson's Nephew Jafaar Jackson Will Portray the Singer in Biopic
Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty, Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty

Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson, is stepping into the late singer's moonwalking shoes as he portrays the King of Pop in Lionsgate's upcoming biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King.

"It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," Fuqua said in a statement to Variety. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."

Jaafar was selected for the role after a worldwide casting search was conducted, of which King — whose credits include 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury — said, "It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."

King met Jaafar over two years ago and was "blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," King told Variety. "I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

According to the studio, the biopic will explore all aspects of the late icon's life, "including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time." In addition to detailing his legacy, it also won't shy away from Michael's controversies, according to Deadline.

While there is no official release date for Michael, the outlet notes that principal photography will begin in 2023.

Between his professional past and his personal background, here's everything to know about Jaafar.

His dad is Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson's brother

Jackson 5
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. The couple, who was married from 1995 to 2003, welcomed Jaafar in July 1996. Jermaine is a singer, songwriter and producer best known for being a member of the Jackson 5 alongside his brother Michael.

He's a rising singer

Jaafar Jackson - Got Me Singing Music Video
JaafarJacksonVEVO/YouTube

Jaafar has been singing and dancing since age 12, according to Deadline, and has showcased himself covering artists such as Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with originals. In 2019, he released his first single, "Got Me Singing," along with a music video that displays his talents.

Michael will mark his acting debut

Donte Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, Alejandra Jackson, Genevieve Jackson, Jermajesty Jackson and Randy Jackson Jr. pose backstage at the Reelz Channel 'Living With The Jacksons' panel at the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Araya Diaz/Getty

Jaafar is no stranger to the screen, having appeared in a number of family-oriented projects over the years, including 2015's The Jacksons: Next Generation and Tito Jackson's 2021 music video "Love One Another."

But Michael marks Jaafar's acting debut. "It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," Fuqua told Variety. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."

He has the approval of Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine

aafar Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Jermajesty Jackson Jermaine Jackson out and about, Cologne, Germany - 06 Jul 2016 On a visit to the theme park Phantasialand
People Picture/Shutterstock

Jaafar already has the stamp of approval from the person who knows Michael best: his mom. Katherine, the King of Pop's mother, said that Jaafar "embodies" her son. "It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

He's 'honored' to play Michael Jackson

Jaafar Jackson Jermaine Jackson out and about, Cologne, Germany - 06 Jul 2016 On a visit to the theme park Phantasialand
People Picture/Shutterstock

On Jan. 30, Jaafar upload a photo to his Instagram announcing the Michael casting news. "I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life," he captioned a black and white image of himself striking the late singer's iconic pose. "To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon," he added.

Related Articles
michael jackson, Antoine Fuqua
Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works from 'Training Day' Director Antoine Fuqua
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouse
All About Marisa Abela, the Actress Playing Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic
nathan broxton. Photos by Michaelah Reynolds 
Boy, 11, Who Went Viral for Singing Showtunes Details 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Trip to See 5 Broadway Shows
(L-R) James Raymond and David Crosby arrive at the 2011 AFTRA AMEE Awards at Club Nokia on March 21, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)
All About David Crosby's Children
Civil Rights ldr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holding his son Martin III as his daughter Yolanda and wife Coretta greet him at the airport upon his release from Georgia State prison after incarceration for leading boycotts
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Michael R. Jackson steps into the role of Usher in A Strange Loop
When Illness Hit, Tony-Winning 'Strange Loop' Creator Saved Show by Going on: 'Not in My Wildest Dreams'
Naomi Ackie and Clive Davis 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' film premiere, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2022
Whitney Houston Biopic Will 'Answer All the Questions' About Late Singer, Clive Davis Says
Naomi Ackie
Everything to Know About Naomi Ackie, the Star of 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
Neal Schon Fights with Jonathan Cain over Journey Brand
Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Bicker over Band's Music Playing at Trump Mar-a-Lago Event
Courtney Love, Brad PItt
Courtney Love Stands by Claim Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' After Source Denies She Was Cast
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett
Max Minghella and Elle Fanning attend the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Elle Fanning's Boyfriend? All About Max Minghella
Soccer player Sebastian Lletget (L) and recording artist Becky G attend The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Becky G's Fiancé? All About Sebastian Lletget
UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE SNOOP DOGG BIOPIC
'Definitive' Snoop Dogg Biopic Movie in the Works — Will Be Told 'in His Own Words'
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
Wonka
'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know