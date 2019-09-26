Inside Demi Moore's Three Marriages: From Musician Freddy Moore to Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore is giving fans an inside look into her three marriages in her revealing new memoir, Inside Out.

Moore’s first marriage was to musician Freddy Moore when the actress was just 18. The actress, now 56, took the musician’s name as her stage name.

In her book, Moore recalls their whirlwind marriage which lasted until 1985. Moore admits she was unfaithful to the musician the night before they were set to say “I do.”

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” Moore writes. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.”

“Why did I do that?” Moore writes. “Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

After the two separated in 1985, Moore married Die Hard star Bruce Willis in 1987 after a four-month romance.

The two had three children — daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25 — and later divorced in 2000.

In her memoir, Moore claims that Willis thought her acting career took time away from their family, and that he expressed he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married.

Despite the friction, the actress writes she is “very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she writes. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

While the two kept things cordial, Moore admits the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

The two “felt more connected than we did before the divorce,” she says.

Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003, and the two married in 2005.

“I just felt like a 15-year-old girl, hoping somebody liked me,” Moore admits in her book about meeting Kutcher, 41.

The actress claimed Kutcher cheated on her twice and that the two had threesomes during their time together.

“I put him first,” she writes. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

The threesomes left Moore with feelings of “shame” and she claims they caused Kutcher to stray from their marriage.

“They were good people, but it was still a mistake. I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault. Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” Moore writes.

On Monday, Moore told Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer she “lost me” after her split from Kutcher.

“I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself,” she said.

While Moore was filming her 2011 movie Another Happy Day, she claims Kutcher had cheated on her a second time with a 21-year-old woman.

“I knew she wasn’t lying,” Moore says of the woman who claimed she’d slept with Kutcher. “He admitted it right away.”

The two split shortly thereafter that same year and finalized their divorce in 2013.

Moore told WSJ Magazine that she and Kutcher remain on “friendly” terms.



“We have some things that overlap,” she said. “It’s friendly. But we’re not… hanging out.”

Inside Out is now available for purchase.