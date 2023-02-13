All About Bradley Cooper's Mom, Gloria Campano

A star was born ... to Gloria Campano.

Bradley Cooper was brought into the world by Gloria and Charles Cooper on Jan. 5, 1975, and raised by his parents just outside of Philadelphia.

The actor grew up alongside his mom, who worked for the local NBC affiliate at the time, and his late father (who died of lung cancer in 2011), who was a stockbroker.

Bradley was very close to both his parents; right before his dad passed away, the actor told Esquire in June 2011 that he had moved in them five months before Charles died.

In the wake of his death, Gloria moved in with Bradley and the two leaned on each other for support. "My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us," Bradley said at the time. "It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other."

Bradley's closeness with his mother is apparent, as she is his frequent date for movie premieres and awards shows, and she recently costarred with him in a Super Bowl spot for T-Mobile.

In March 2017, Bradley expanded his family while starting one of his own when he welcomed daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk. "[Having a family has] changed everything," the actor admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2019. "Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often."

Here's everything to know about Bradley's mom, Gloria.

She stars in a Super Bowl commercial with Bradley Cooper

As one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Bradley is used to the spotlight, but in the 2023 Super Bowl, he was totally upstaged by an even bigger star: his mother.

Gloria made her commercial debut alongside her son during the big game when she appeared in the T-Mobile's spot to promote T-Mobile's 5G services.

The two are introduced by a spokesman who says the company "tried" to film a commercial with the two Coopers, but, well, the results speak for themselves, as the mom and son crack up and can't finish a line as they tease each other throughout.

"You look like a flamingo in this," Gloria says to Bradley, referencing the shirt in T-Mobile's signature pink he's wearing. When he she rejects his acting advice and he tells her's been Oscar-nominated nine times, she rebuts, "Yeah, but you never won any."

The commercial ends on a sweeter note with the pair wrapping their arms around each other as they walk out of the studio. "You did so well," Bradley tells Gloria.

She's made several red carpet appearances with Bradley Cooper

Over the years, Bradley's attended several red carpeted events with his mom by his side.

In 2014, they stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in Los Angeles, followed by the Joy premiere in New York City in 2015. Most recently, Gloria supported Bradley at the 2022 Academy Awards, where he received a nomination in the Best Picture category for his work on Nightmare Alley.

She moved in with Bradley Cooper after his dad passed away in 2011

Following the death of Bradley's dad Charles in 2011, the actor revealed during an interview with Details magazine that his mom moved into his Los Angeles home with him, and he was happy to have her.

In 2011, the actor told Esquire of her move in: "I love having her." He added, "I wouldn't have it any other way." Two years later, he told Details magazine that "she's a cool chick" in 2013.

"It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No. She's in the next room," he explained. "We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn't the case, there's no way."

The mother-son duo relied on each other for support during that difficult time. "We're surviving. Both of us. Let's face it: It's probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It's life," Bradley said.

She's obsessed with QVC, according to Bradley Cooper

When promoting his movie Joy (in which he played a QVC executive), Bradley revealed during a 2015 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers that his mother is a huge fan of the home shopping network in real life. In fact, she donned an Audrey Hepburn-inspired broach that she purchased on the channel to the film's premiere.

She shares a close bond with Bradley Cooper

While Gloria has showed her support for her son in various ways, like walking red carpets alongside him at award shows and premieres, Bradley reciprocates his appreciation for his mom in several ways as well. During a conversation with Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine in August 2020, Bradley opened up about how he took care of Gloria throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," Bradley explained to Ramos, who also starred opposite him in A Star Is Born. "My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."

To which Ramos responded: "You gotta protect that."