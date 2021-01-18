Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split after nearly a year together, a source tells PEOPLE

All About Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Thriller Deep Water: 'Their Physical Chemistry Was So Intense'

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after nearly a year of dating but the pair will continue to work together as they prepare for the release of their thriller, Deep Water, which opens this summer.

Affleck and de Armas met while shooting the film in New Orleans in late 2019 and early 2020. Billed as an "erotic thriller," the film is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley) and comes from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne.

What it's about

In Deep Water, Affleck and de Armas play a married couple who begin playing mind games with each other after agreeing to open up their marriage and each take on lovers. Things take a twisted turn, however, when people around them start turning up dead.

They had 'intense' physical chemistry on set

While making Deep Water, Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, caught people's attention on the New Orleans set.

"Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," a movie insider tells PEOPLE. "It's all anyone could talk about."

"They had great chemistry right from the start," another source previously told PEOPLE. "Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."

They embarked on a romantic vacation after wrapping Deep Water

In early March, the costars were spotted vacationing together in de Armas' hometown of Havana, Cuba, where they visited several restaurants and shops. Affleck, who speaks Spanish, was seen interacting with several fans in the local language.

"Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly," a source told PEOPLE of the trip. "They are definitely dating."

Shortly after, they were spotted taking a sunset stroll in Costa Rica on another romantic getaway, sharing a sweet moment when Affleck pulled de Armas close to him for a kiss.

They shared some PDA during Deep Water reshoots

The two returned to set in November to shoot additional scenes for the thriller and appeared to have a fun time together.

De Armas posted a sneaky photo on her Instagram Story to prove it. The shot featured the Knives Out actress holding onto her beloved pooch while Affleck loomed in the blurry background.

The post came after some PDA-filled photos showed the pair hanging out on a balcony in New Orleans, with de Armas sitting on the rail as Affleck stood close to her. The couple was seen kissing several times.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE their split was "completely amicable."

"They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there, " the source added. "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."