Alison Greenspan, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Executive Producer, Dies at 48 from Cancer

Greenspan was behind films such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, If I Stay and What a Girl Wants

Alison Greenspan, a film and TV producer, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. She was 48.

Her husband Jason Michaels confirmed Greenspan died on June 27 and that she was surrounded by her family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She attended college at the University of Pennsylvania where she was a member of the Penn "Bloomers," an all-female sketch and musical comedy group, according to Deadline. The experience sparked her interest in entertainment and, after graduating, she moved to Los Angeles and began her career at CAA.

As a producer, Greenspan developed several films and TV shows during her career including the ABC drama series For Life, which aired for two seasons. She was also behind the popular teen movies What a Girl Wants starring Amanda Bynes and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

What A Girl Wants - Amanda Bynes Amanda Bynes in What A Girl Wants | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sisterhood Of Traveling Pants, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel Film and Television The Sisterhood Of Traveling Pants | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Her first movie on which she received credit was the Nicholas Sparks adaptation A Walk to Remember, where she met producer Denise Di Novi, according to THR.

"Alison was simple the best, at everything," Di Novi told the publication. "A brilliant, tenacious producer. A fiercely loyal and generous friend. The most tender, loving wife and mother. I was blessed to work with her by my side for so many years; she is loved by so many and will be remembered as a shining light in this business."

Greenspan's career consisted of adapting movies from popular books. In 2014, three films Greenspan produced were released: The Best of Me, a Sparks book adaptation starring James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan; You're Not You, based on the novel by Michelle Wildgen and starring Hilary Swank, Emmy Rossum and Josh Duhamel; and the Chloë Grace Moretz film If I Stay, based on the book by Gayle Forman.

She is survived by her husband, her son Stevie; her mother, Ann; and her sister, Melissa, Deadline reports.