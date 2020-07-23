Alison Brie opens up about being directed by her husband Dave Franco in the new thriller The Rental

Alison Brie Says Making a Movie with Dave Franco 'Made Me Fall in Love with Him All Over Again'

Alison Brie says she loved being directed by her husband Dave Franco in their new thriller The Rental.

"I enjoyed watching him work with everybody and seeing the crew fall in love with him because he was so collaborative and so passionate," Brie tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "His enthusiasm on set is infectious and it made me fall in love with him all over again."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For more on Alison Brie, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

The Rental follows two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their rental home might be spying on them. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.

And while in the film, Brie's character has a horrible vacation experience, off-screen she says she and Franco love going on getaways especially to Big Sur, Calif.

"That's one of our big escape places. I feel like my whole body relaxes when I drive up there," she says.

Franco, 35, and Brie, 37, announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating and tied the knot in March 2017 in a private ceremony.

Image zoom Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the drive-in screening of The Rental Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Brie says she and Franco had such a great time on the set of The Rental, that they plan to work together again and have been writing a script during quarantine.

"We've been writing together and actually wrote a rom-com script for Dave to direct and me to star in," says Brie. "It's been a really great creative outlet for us and a way to feel productive during this time."