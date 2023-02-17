Alison Brie Says It's 'Not That Weird' Having Husband Dave Franco Direct Her Sex Scenes

"We've worked together enough now," Alison Brie said of husband Dave Franco, who directs her in their new Amazon Prime Video movie Somebody I Used to Know

Published on February 17, 2023 10:07 PM
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are strictly professionals on set.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, explained that having her husband, 37, direct her sex scenes "doesn't make Dave and I uncomfortable," as she discussed their new movie Somebody I Used to Know with Jezebel. "We've worked together enough now," said Brie.

"The second movie that we did together ever, as actors, was Jeff Baena's The Little Hours, and in that movie, Dave has make-out or sex scenes with three other actors and me," she explained. "So, I just feel like that was the ripping of the band-aid."

Somebody I Used to Know Trailer
Somebody I Used to Know (2023). Amazon Prime

In addition to 2017's The Little Hours, the couple has also starred together in The Disaster Artist (2017), The Rental (2020) and Baena's Horse Girl (2020).

"I realize that it sounds wild, but we are actors, this is our job. It's actually not that weird. And with something like this, because it's our baby that we made together, I think our first priority is always just the movie. Does the scene feel right and good? We don't want my romantic scenes with [costar Jay Ellis] to play awkwardly or strangely in any way," added Brie.

In Somebody I Used to Know — which was co-written by the couple and directed by Franco — Brie plays Ally, a reality TV showrunner who returns to her hometown where she reignites her old flame with ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis) on the weekend of his wedding to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons).

The GLOW alum previously told PEOPLE that she and Franco "usually do have some kind of conversation" before taking on a job with a sex scene "just to give the other person a heads-up."

"You don't want to blindside anyone, I think, with that information," added Brie in August. "But at the same time, it's a part of our job. It's a strange part, and I can see how to the outside eye [it might come off]."

RELATED VIDEO: Alison Brie Says the Female Forces Behind Glow Are 'What Makes Our Show Important Right Now'

Brie, who tied the knot with Franco in March 2017, explained that they're "all professionals and when we're in character, it's its own thing."

"It's like we work in this strange job that just requires ultimate vulnerability at a moment's notice. It's just what we signed up for," added Brie.

Somebody I Used to Know is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

