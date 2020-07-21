"It was 48 hours of drugs, sex, a lot of making out," Alison Brie joked of her first meeting husband Dave Franco

Alison Brie Reveals How She Met and Fell in Love with Dave Franco: It Was 'a Lot of Making Out'

Alison Brie's love story with Dave Franco had a surprising start.

The actress, 37, opened up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday about how she met her husband, 35, in 2011.

"It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin," Brie joked as she promoted their new movie The Rental. "I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules after we ran into Dave at the airport."

The Glow star continued, "The two of them are friends and she had invited him out to dinner with us there. He was sitting next to her across the table and… my friend texts me under the table and was like, 'You should hook up with Dave'… and I responded with, 'Yes, please' with a lot of thumbs up emojis. A very enthusiastic response."

Franco's response to the idea was also enthusiastic, Brie revealed.

"He was like, 'I'm in!'" the actress said, adding their friend hadn't revealed to them that their responses had been shared with the other. "It was 48 hours of drugs, sex, a lot of making out," she added, laughing.

Image zoom Dave Franco and Alison Brie Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

At the time, Franco was filming a movie that took him to New York City and, later, Paris. The actor invited Brie to join him in New York where there was "wining and dining" — what Brie called the "romantic portion of our meeting each other."

"He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip which read, 'Come with me to Paris,'" she said.

The couple got engaged in August 2015 after more than three years of dating. They then tied the knot in March 2017.

Now, the pair have completed work on their first movie together, The Rental, which is also Franco's directorial debut.

The Rental follows two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their rental home might be spying on them. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.

Franco opened up about working with his wife in a new interview for Moviemaker Magazine's Summer 2020 issue, telling Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins he couldn't have done it without her.

"We’ve acted together, and so we knew that we would get along well on a set, but we’ve obviously never worked together in this capacity," Franco told Jenkins in the cover story. "But what I will say is that I’ve always known that she’s an amazing actress."

Franco said Brie was indispensable on the set, not just as an actress but as a teammate, as well.

"There were moments throughout the shoot where I would really get into my own head and start to doubt myself in small ways," he admitted. "And so to be able to go home to her every night and have someone who would build me up and remind me that things were going well and that I was doing a good job—it was invaluable and I honestly don’t think I could have done this without her."