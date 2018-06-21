Alison Brie and Dave Franco Wrote Their Own Wedding Vows: 'We Said All the Same Things!'

Alison Brie is revealing some details about her surprise marriage to Dave Franco.

Asked what her favorite moment was from the wedding, Brie said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “Probably our wedding vows, because we wrote our own and didn’t know what the other person was going to say.”

She added, “It’s funny to hear them out loud and you feel like, ‘We said all the same things that we want to be for each other.’ That was very sweet.”

The lovebirds married a year ago and recently starred together in The Disaster Artist, an award-winning comedy directed by Franco’s brother James.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie Kevin Mazur/Getty

“It’s so nice to work with your person, to be on set with someone who is the person you feel the most comfortable with in the world,” Brie, 35, told HelloGiggles of working with her husband before the film’s release last winter. “It’s a really great feeling, especially to be intimate with them on set or to have romantic or kissing scenes with that person. It’s delightfully easy.”

The duo met at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

RELATED: Inside Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s Wedding!

“I’m not very bridal, instinctually,” Brie told Yahoo! Style ahead of the wedding. “Marriage never really interested me, I guess because I was very focused on my work. I wasn’t sure if I really saw the point to it. I bought a dress on Net-a-Porter, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I’ll wear that.’ ”

As for what changed her mind about marriage, she explained: “I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you.’ I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.’”

SaveSave

SaveSave