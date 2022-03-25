Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza share a make-out-heavy scene in Spin Me Round, which recently premiered at the South by Southwest festival

Alison Brie Talks Shooting 'Easy' Kiss Scene with Aubrey Plaza: We 'Have Really Great Chemistry'

When it comes to her onscreen relationship with Aubrey Plaza in their newest film, Alison Brie is kissing and telling.

The 39-year-old actress opened up to Insider for an interview published Thursday about working with Plaza, 37, on Spin Me Round, which recently made its debut at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point, the two women share a "steamy alleyway scene" — which was one of Brie's "favorite nights of shooting," she told Insider.

"I love working with Aubrey. She's an incredible actress and she and I have really great chemistry," the actress also said. "It was really easy to shoot a scene like that together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

alison brie, aubrey plaza Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie in Spin Me Round (2022) | Credit: Alison Brie/Instagram

Spin Me Round is the third film directed by Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, that she and Brie have starred together in, after 2016's Joshy and 2017's The Little Hours. They also both appeared in the 2020 holiday romantic dramedy Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

"When we shot the The Little Hours, Aubrey had a sex scene with my husband, Dave [Franco], so it's come full circle; it's all in the family," Brie joked to Insider.

In Spin Me Round, Brie plays Amber, a woman who "wins an all-expenses trip to a company's gorgeous 'institute' outside of Florence, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner," according to an official synopsis.

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes Pre-Show Host Says Chrissy Metz Called Alison Brie a "Babe" Amid Hot Mic Controversy

But "she finds a different adventure than the one she imagined" — presumably with Plaza's character, Kat, who is the assistant to the restaurant chain's owner, Nick (Alessandro Nivola).

As for her more intimate scenes with Plaza, "Those moments in the film for my character are sort of her most honest moments," Brie told Insider.