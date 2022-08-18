Alison Brie Says She and Dave Franco Empower Each Other Creatively: 'It's a New Way for Us to Connect'

Alison Brie and Dave Franco continue to inspire each other in more ways than one.

At a screening for her new film Spin Me Round in Los Angeles Wednesday, the actress, 39, told PEOPLE about how she and husband Franco, 37, support each other as they venture behind the camera.

Franco made his directorial debut in 2020 with his film The Rental, which he also co-wrote. Now, it was Brie's turn as she co-wrote Spin Me Round with director Jeff Baena. She says watching each other wear new hats in their career is "inspiring."

"Within our household, it's really fun because it's inspiring," she says. "It's fun to watch each other work on other stuff."

Brie continues, "I think that was the impetus for any writing on my part was watching Dave write The Rental with Joe Swanberg and seeing his excitement as he was trying out this new endeavor every day."

Alison Brie and James Franco. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Brie recalls her husband being "so empowered and electrified by the process" when he would return home. She says that "empowered" her to explore an idea she had with Baena.

"I think it's just really fun to come into our own confidence at the same time and in these different ways of working, and that fuels each other," Brie says. "And it's a new way for us to connect with each other as well."

She says the two have "always" related to one another as actors and these new ventures have "just expanded that."

The couple tied the knot in March 2017. In 2020, Franco opened up about working with his wife on The Rental, which Brie starred in alongside Jeremy Allen White, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Toby Huss. Speaking to Moviemaker Magazine, Franco told Moonlight director Barry Jenkins he couldn't have done it without her.

"We've acted together, and so we knew that we would get along well on a set, but we've obviously never worked together in this capacity," Franco told Jenkins in the cover story. "But what I will say is that I've always known that she's an amazing actress."

Franco said Brie was indispensable on the set, not just as an actress but as a teammate.

"There were moments throughout the shoot where I would really get into my own head and start to doubt myself in small ways," he admitted. "And so to be able to go home to her every night and have someone who would build me up and remind me that things were going well and that I was doing a good job — it was invaluable and I honestly don't think I could have done this without her."

He continued, "But I swear, watching her intently every day for five weeks, I realized that she might be the greatest actress on the planet and I'm not just saying that because she's standing 10 feet away."

Spin Me Round — starring Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Tim Heidecker, Zach Woods, Debby Ryan, Ayden Mayeri and Molly Shannon — premieres Friday in theaters, on demand and streaming on AMC+.