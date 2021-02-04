Alisha Wainwright Praises Her Palmer Costar Justin Timberlake: ‘He Was Incredible’

Alisha Wainwright has nothing but praise for her Palmer costar Justin Timberlake.

The actress stars opposite the singer and actor in the Apple TV+ drama, which follows a former high school football star who returns to his hometown after spending 12 years in prison. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wainwright, 31, couldn't help but admire what a professional Timberlake, 40, is on set.

"This guy is a mega star and he's one of the most recognizable faces. I thought he was incredible in this movie," she said of her costar. "You'd be surprised how someone is in character. You can take away all the noise and just focus on what's in front of you like, 'Let's make a movie.'"

Wainwright's praise for Timberlake comes just over a year after the two were seen holding hands during an outing with friends at a bar in New Orleans, where the movie was filmed. A source with direct knowledge of the incident told PEOPLE that Timberlake and Wainwright's interactions that night were "completely innocent."

"It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," the source said. "He's down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out."

Timberlake, who has been married to Jessica Biel, 38, since 2012, shared a statement after the fact apologizing for his "lapse in judgment."

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake added of his first son Silas, 5, with Biel, though the two have since welcomed a second son named Phineas.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," he wrote.