Aliens, The Dark Knight Rises Actor Jay Benedict Dies at 68 from Coronavirus Complications

Actor Jay Benedict, best-known for his roles in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, has died at age 68 due to complications from the new coronavirus.

“It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection,” a statement from his official website announced on Monday.

His agency, TCG Artist Management, also confirmed his death on Twitter, sharing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family,” beside a red heart emoji.

Benedict appeared in a number of films, including James Cameron’s Alien sequel Aliens (1986), in which he portrayed Newt’s (Carrie Henn) father, as well as the final installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

He also played numerous roles on television, such as John Kieffer, the U.S. Army officer and friend of Christopher Foyle, in the British detective drama Foyle’s War, as well as the part of Doug Hamilton in the long-running U.K. series Emmerdale, which has been airing since 1972. He appeared on the show in the late ’90s.

His Emmerdale costar, Vicki Michelle, honored Benedict on Twitter after hearing the news of his death.

“Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time,” she wrote.

In addition to his work onscreen, Benedict had a career in theater as well, with his website noting that he played “almost every male role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the early 1970s (given half a chance, he’d probably have had a crack at the female ones, too …).”

His website also shares that “his voice can be heard on video games, documentaries and TV and radio adverts, as well as in innumerable lifts, theatre foyers and other public spaces.”

Benedict leaves behind his wife, Phoebe Scholfield, and his two sons, Freddie and Leopold.

