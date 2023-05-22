Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'

Alicia Vikander and her husband Michael Fassbender put on a display on the red carpet.

On Sunday, Vikander, 34, and Fassbender, 46, appeared together at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as they arrived for the premiere of Vikander's new movie Firebrand, in which she stars as Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of 16th-century English king Henry VIII.

Vikander and her husband of nearly six years held their arms around each others' waists as they posed for photos on the red carpet. The Ex Machina star wore a pink gown adorned with jewels and sequins and accessorized with hooped earrings to the event, while Fassbender chose a simple black-and-white tuxedo for the film's premiere.

The pair first met in 2014, when they played a married couple in the 2016 movie The Light Between Oceans. X-Men star Fassbender and Vikander made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016, married in a secretive 2017 wedding in Ibiza, Spain, and welcomed a son into their family in Sept. 2021.

"I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," Vikander told Vogue about their marriage during a rare 2018 interview concerning her personal life.

Vikander, who won an Oscar in 2016 for her performance in The Danish Girl, recalled feeling "very lonely" in the years after her profile was raised significantly following her starring turn in Ex Machina.

"In other people's eyes, [when] I was at my height of fame, I was the most sad. I kept telling myself, 'Take it in. It is incredible.' But I didn't know what to do. There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always by myself," she told The Sunday Times last July.

"If I didn't have my friends to call, it would have been difficult. I've seen what can happen to people in my industry," Vikander added, noting at the time that it can be difficult for entertainment industry figures to step out on the red carpet during difficult times in their personal lives.

"To be met by people asking, 'How are you doing?' Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house," she said at the time.

Vikander costars with Jude Law in Firebrand, which follows Parr's life after she was named regent while married to Henry VIII (Law) near the end of his reign in England.

The film received an eight-minute standing ovation after its world premiere on Sunday, during which Vikander could be seen blowing kisses to the audience during an emotional response to the movie, according to Variety. The movie is adapted from the 2013 novel Queen's Gambit by author Elizabeth Fremantle.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs through May 27 in Cannes, France.