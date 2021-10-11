Alicia Vikander Talks About the 'Gift' of Playing Two Characters in The Green Knight: WATCH

Alicia Vikander pulls double duty in The Green Knight.

Based on the Arthurian legend poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the film follows Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight and prove his place at his Uncle's roundtable.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vikander, 33, plays Esel, Gawain's on-again, off-again lover, as well as the mysterious Lady who Gawain encounters during his journey.

In a featurette — exclusive to PEOPLE — from the fantasy film (watch above), director David Lowery (Disney's live-action Pete's Dragon) reveals that the Oscar-winning actress "was one of the first people to read the script."

"She really loved it," he says. "We've been a fan of each other's work. She really brought a lot to it and was there from the very early days, the first draft."

Alicia Vikander The Green Knight Credit: Eric Zachanowich

Vikander is seen on set in the video saying, "David has really given me a wonderful little gift in this film. First of all, I get to play two different characters!"

Lowery goes on to further praise Vikander: "Working with her was a true pleasure. Just getting to watch her define these characters in different ways and yet find ways they could reflect one another was really stunning."

Patel also makes an appearance in the video to talk about his costar.

"She has this kind of precision as a performer which I was just in awe of," he gushes. "Two different accents and two totally different personalities. To watch her embody the both of those, the yin and the yang, was really amazing. It was a joy to be around."