Alicia Vikander Says She's Hopeful for a Tomb Raider Sequel: 'Would Love To Revisit' Lara Croft

Alicia Vikander is hopeful about the possibility of a Tomb Raider sequel.

Though nothing's set in stone, the 32-year-old actress told Collider Tuesday that she'd love to reprise her role as Lara Croft in a follow to the popular 2018 film.

"Pre-COVID, I would've said yes. And now I think it's a yes still. It's not greenlit, but the script is in the making, and I think everyone is excited and I would love to revisit Lara again," the Oscar winner said.

In April 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Tomb Raider 2 was in the works, though the coronavirus pandemic later stopped production in its tracks and director Ben Wheatley left the project. In January 2021, Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green was announced as his replacement.

Vikander said that while she hasn't read the script, she looks forwarding to seeing what Green has up her sleeve.

"It's very recent. It's really now when the world is up and running again [that the script is being written], and Misha is onboard and she's working on the script right now," she told Collider of what might be in the works. "So I'm very excited to sort of read something very soon."

Vikander took over Croft from Angelina Jolie, and co-star Dominic West told Vogue she approached it very seriously in a 2018 interview.

"Alicia is quite badass," the 51-year-old actor said. "And she's deadly serious about the work. I was always trying to get her out to the pub, but she was very disciplined."

Vikander went through intense physical training to prepare for her role as the independent adventurer, including weight training, MMA fighting, climbing, archery and swimming – even finding time to achieve a personal fitness goal.

"I've never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it's pretty empowering!" she told Elle in 2017 of stepping it up for the film.