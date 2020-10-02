Alicia Vikander Says Husband Michael Fassbender Surprised Her with a Birthday Trip to See Family

Alicia Vikander is spending her birthday with loved ones thanks to husband Michael Fassbender.

Though the Oscar winner turns 32 on Saturday, she revealed on Good Morning America Friday morning that she already got her big gift — a surprise trip to see her family.

"Actually, my husband surprised me with a trip to Sweden," she said. "Landed, I got a COVID test and was negative so I was able to hang out with my mom and my dad and a lot of family members I haven't seen in a long time. So that was kind of a perfect gift."

Vikander and Fassbender, 43, are celebrating their third anniversary this month after tying the knot in Ibiza in October 2017. The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which Vikander prophetically played Fassbender’s wife.

In 2017, they exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, sources told PEOPLE at the time. Following Vikander and Fassbender’s under-the-radar wedding, the pair honeymooned in Italy.

The actress appeared on GMA to promote her upcoming film The Glorias, which follows the life of women's rights icon Gloria Steinem. Vikander spent time with the activist before filming and even got to rehearse her character with the woman herself during a session alongside costar Julianne Moore.

"The first time I was so kind of amazed and starstruck and so honored to meet her," Vikander said. "Then I finally got a second chance. She’s been extremely generous with giving her time and helping us out making a great movie, but also to get this film out."