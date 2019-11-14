Alicia Vikander Only Films Sex Scenes in One Take: 'It Should Never Be Anything But Technical'

Alicia Vikander has a strict single-take policy when it comes to shooting sex scenes.

The Oscar winner, 31, says she approaches steamy onscreen situations much like a dancer would choreography, staging the sequences so that it’s completely methodical and comfortable for the actors and crew members involved.

“I probably did my first sex scene at 20 and it’s always been technical, as it should be,” Vikander recently told Harper’s Bazaar U.K..“It should never be anything but technical.”

Insisting the scenes are completed on the first run-through, Vikander — who’s married to fellow actor Michael Fassbender, 42 — says her personal rule ensures everyone is focused on efficiency with the job at hand.

“I tell the crew it’s a one-taker,” the former dancer said, “that way, everybody on set is on point because you have to get it done in one take.”

RELATED: ‘Deeply Humiliating,’ ‘Gross’ and ‘Empowering’: Kate Winslet and Other Stars on How It Really Feels to Film a Sex Scene

Image zoom Alicia Vikander

With film credits spanning A Royal Affair and Ex Machina to Tulip Fever and Tomb Raider, Vikander has been tasked to pull off a wide range of stunts, and she said she feels “lucky” that her experiences with romantic scenes have so far gone smoothly.

By taking control of the process, she believes simplifying the shoots makes for a better outcome.

“I think that’s the way to do it because then everyone feels comfortable and then hopefully — although it is super strange and uncomfortable — a little magic comes through a lens and people will be convinced,” she said.

RELATED: 12 Behind-the-Scenes Tales About the Most Iconic Sex Scenes Ever

Image zoom Alicia Vikander in Earthquake Bird

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Says Julianne Moore Once Defended Her From a Powerful Man’s Crude Joke on Set

In her new Netflix original movie, Earthquake Bird, Vikander navigates a love triangle in a murder mystery set in 1980s Tokyo. The actress plays a translator named Lucy in the romantic thriller.

Image zoom Alicia Vikander Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I like she’s not the victim, I like there this is constant play of thinking ‘Can we trust her?’ ‘What are her intentions?'” Vikander said. “It was quite different from what I’ve done before, and I found Lucy strange and quirky and unreliable, but she has a heart.

She added: “It is difficult to push yourself to try new things sometimes, but I have a love for it.”

Earthquake Bird is on Netflix on Nov. 15.