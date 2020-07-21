Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Spotted in Ibiza Where They Married in 2017

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are all smiles during an outing in Ibiza

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are happier than ever!

The couple was photographed together during a rare public outing in Ibiza, Spain on Tuesday. Vikander, 31, and Fassbender, 43, were all smiles as they left the seafood restaurant Es Xarcu on the Spanish island.

The two were careful amid the coronavirus pandemic as they wore masks while approaching their car, and sharing a smile once inside.

Their choice in getaway destination holds a special meaning in their relationship as the two tied the knot at the island in October 2017.

They exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, sources told PEOPLE at the time. Following Vikander and Fassbender’s under-the-radar wedding, the pair honeymooned in Italy.

The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which Vikander prophetically played Fassbender’s wife.

Image zoom Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Karwai Tang/WireImage

Fassbender and Vikander made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016, where Fassbender said he was “very proud” of his girlfriend’s success (Vikander was a double nominee for her performances in The Danish Girl and Ex Machina).

In February 2018, Vikander opened up about her relationship with Fassbender in her Vogue cover story, saying, "I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," since she married the actor.

The actress went on to admit that the pair might even consider working together again under the right circumstances.