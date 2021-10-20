Alicia Silverstone reveals she got booted from a dating app, once for being a catfish and a second time for being "myself"

Alicia Silverstone Tells Drew Barrymore She 'Got Banned' from the Same Dating App Twice

Alicia Silverstone is opening up about her previous luck on dating apps — to mixed results!

The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where she told host and friend Drew Barrymore and dating coach Damona Hoffman that she'd been banned from a dating app twice.

"A few years ago I tried to get on one of the dating apps and I put a fake profile because I wasn't comfortable yet being me," Silverstone said. "And then I got kicked off, I got banned."

Silverstone didn't let that stop her. "I tried again," she said.

"I got the courage up because I heard that you were on, and I heard that Sharon Stone was on, so I was like, 'Well, if they can be on, I can be on,' " Silverstone told Barrymore. "So I went on as myself, and it took a lot of courage to do it. And then I did it, and I had a date with someone planned, and the day I went in to find out about the date where we were meeting or whatever, I had been banned. Poor guy. I got kicked off as myself, too."

In September, Silverstone joined Bumble and told PEOPLE the new venture gave her a renewed "hope" for dating.

"I just think it's a great way for people to meet," she said at the time. "You know, I think that it's really nice that we have friends that can connect us. You can be set up by friends, you can be at a party and tell people, 'Hey, do you know anyone?' You can do things like that. I have experience where I'll go to an in-person event and no one's really engaged. They're sort of in their phones, and it's a bit discouraging."

She added, "It can be like, how are you supposed to meet anyone in the real world? You know what I mean? I mean, sometimes people are, and sometimes you do meet people out in the real world, and I certainly have, and it's been wonderful, but I think that it's just a really nice way for people to meet."

Silverstone, who filed for divorce from her husband Christopher Jarecki in 2018, said she's "always been intrigued" by dating apps.

"I always thought it sounded so fascinating. It sounded like it opened up a lot of possibility for people and created hope," she said. "And I've heard tons of beautiful stories from people. I think it's very much the norm now. And it makes sense. It's kind of like going to a bar, but it's more effective."

Silverstone, who is hard at work with multiple projects including the second season of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, admitted she was excited to fully immerse herself in Bumble.