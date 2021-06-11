“It doesn’t bother me though! But my sweet mama didn’t like it...so for her...get it right!" Alicia Silverstone told her followers about how to say her name

Alicia Silverstone Teaches Fans How to Correctly Pronounce Her Name in TikTok Video: 'Just an FYI'

Alicia Silverstone is setting the record straight for anyone who might be clueless about how to pronounce her name.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old actress shared a video on TikTok clarifying the correct pronunciation of her name, thanks to a challenge on the social media platform: "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as."

Silverstone appears in the clip dressed in black saying, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh... Not Alee-Sha," she told her followers while shrugging with a smile and the caption, "Just an FYI."

She also commented under the post saying, "It doesn't bother me though! But my sweet mama didn't like it...so for her...get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh😝💕," mentioning her mother Didi Silverstone.

The Baby-Sitter's Club actress is following the lead of singer Kesha, who made a similar video in April letting fans know how to properly say her name with the TikTok trend. "My name is Kesha. Keh-shuh. Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha," the Grammy nominee said in the clip.

Following Silverstone's post, many fans took to the comments to admit they couldn't believe they were saying the Clueless star's name wrong for so long. On user said, "Well it seems like I've been saying your name wrong my whole life haha," before actress replied with a laughing emoji and heart.

The creator of the challenge, Mahogany Lox, also commented on the post thanking her for posting and revealing that she's a huge fan.

"Omg thank you for stitching my video!!! Clueless is one of my all time fav movies. I even got a white Jeep and named it Cher!!! my heart," she said. Silverstone replied saying, "So cute."

Silverstone made her TikTok debut last week by sharing a video recreating an iconic scene from her hit movie Clueless with the help of her son, Bear Blu.

In the clip, she struts to the tune of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" while rocking a yellow plaid jacket in honor of her character Cher Horowitz from the 1995 teen comedy.

Bear, 10 - who Silverstone shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki - then comes into frame to put his arm around his mom's shoulder before she pushes him away and mimics Cher's memorable line, "Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!" The pair then makes up and hugs as the clip comes to a close.

"Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. 😉💛😘," Silverstone captioned the video, which have already gained over 37 million likes. The actress followed up with another TikTok merging the video with a clip from the original scene in the film.

In the comments section, an array of fans couldn't contain their excitement over Silverstone's first post on the platform.