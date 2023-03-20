Entertainment Movies Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for 'Blast from the Past' Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser costarred in the 1999 romantic comedy Blast from the Past By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 20, 2023 01:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage Alicia Silverstone is reminiscing about her 1999 film Blast from the Past with Brendan Fraser. During a Clueless reunion panel at 90s Con on Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut, moderated by PEOPLE's Style + Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, a fan asked about 46-year-old Silverstone's potential interest in a sequel to the film, to which the actress said: "With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun." "I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he's so cute," the actress added of Fraser, 54, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale. "He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him!" Silverstone said. "So yes, I'm happy to do that." Blast from the Past, written and directed by the late filmmaker Hugh Wilson (The First Wives Club), follows Fraser as a man named Adam who steps into the outside world after spending the first 35 years of his life living with his parents in a nuclear fallout shelter. Alicia Silverstone and Clueless Cast Remember Late Costar Brittany Murphy: 'She Was So Great' New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock Adam meets Eve (Silverstone) as he tries to adapt to the world of the 1990s when all he has known is 1960s-era technology and social customs after living in the bunker with his parents, portrayed by Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek. The film made roughly $26.5 million on a $35 million production budget upon its Feb. 1999 release, according to Box Office Mojo. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Silverstone and Fraser were both spotted attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty after the 95th Academy Awards last Sunday. Everett Brendan Fraser Explains Why Oscar-Winning The Whale Role Was His 'Most Emotionally Demanding' Yet Fraser, who also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA Award for The Whale, was visibly tearful and overwhelmed as he made his acceptance speech at the Oscars and thanked those who got him to the stage at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre. "My goodness, I thank the Academy for this honor and for our studio A24 for making such a bold film. I'm grateful to [director] Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale," he said. Speaking to his fellow nominees, Fraser acknowledged how they "laid [their] whale-sized hearts bare so that we can see into your souls like no one else could do," and also called it his "honor" to be nominated alongside them.