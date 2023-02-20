Alicia Silverstone Says Fame After 'Clueless' 'Was Very Complicated': 'I Wasn't Prepared for It'

"I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn't feel comfortable," said the actress, who rose to prominence starring as Cher Horowitz

Published on February 20, 2023 11:09 PM
Alicia Silverstone
Photo: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

Alicia Silverstone is opening up about life after Clueless, and her struggle with her "complicated" stardom.

Silverstone's breakout character Cher Horowitz has resurfaced in recent weeks, from her Super Bowl ad for Rakuten where she donned Cher's signature yellow-and-black checked blazer and skirt ensemble; to her reunion with costar Stacey Dash, which showed the two recreating a classic moment from their beloved teen comedy.

Now, the star is sharing her experience with fame, which reached new heights after Clueless' debut in 1995.

"When Clueless came out, it really shifted," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a conversation published on Saturday. "I had been the girl from Crush, then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher."

She added, "It was very complicated and I don't think I knew how to manage it: I didn't have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn't prepared for it in any way, shape or form. I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn't feel comfortable."

Looking back on her life and experiences over the years, Silverstone said she's "doing life right."

"It's isn't easy, being an activist, a mother and an actress all at the same time. But I'm doing my best," she told the outlet. "I continue to do speaking engagements about health and our earth, all of that is really meaningful to me. The most important thing to me is being fully present with my son. As for acting, I'll keep finding a way to dabble, to stay in there."

Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten. Rakuten

Loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, Clueless was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and follows 15-year-old Cher Horowitz as she — well, cluelessly — navigates family life, school, popularity and the idea of love.

In addition to Silverstone and Dash, Clueless' cast also featured Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, Wallace Shawn, Justin Walker, Elisa Donovan, Twink Caplan and Paul Rudd in his film debut.

Clueless' writer/director Amy Heckerling previously spoke with PEOPLE about her friendship with Silverstone decades after the show wrapped.

Asked who she talks to the most, Heckerling said in the 2020 interview, "I'm in New York, but I have a texting relationship with Alicia. And I love her, she's just so sweet. And she's so committed to so many good causes. And the way the world was reacting to her and what she could have turned into and what she is, it's just completely opposite."

She continued, "The [entire cast] was wonderful. And they all seem to really like each other and have fun together. And it was just a very wonderful atmosphere to be in."

In July, Silverstone celebrated 27 years since the release of her iconic teen comedy by sharing a video montage of Cher on TikTok.

Set to a background track of "Big Energy" by Latto, the montage features clips of Cher in a variety of fashionable outfits and memorable scenes, including the moment her dad Mel (Dan Hedaya) asks her, "What the hell is that?" and Cher responds in an innocent voice, "A dress."

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone, 45, wrote in the caption.

