Alicia Silverstone Reunites with 'Clueless' Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Rakuten Super Bowl Ad

Cher and Amber are back — and their rivalry is still going strong.

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprise their Clueless roles as Cher Horowitz and Amber Mariens, respectively, in a new ad for Rakuten, which the company released in full on Monday ahead of its run during the upcoming Super Bowl.

The two prove not much has changed since their mid-'90s debate days, appearing at the front of a high school class at their podiums to trade words about the benefits of using Rakuten to get cash back while shopping online.

"I used to be pretty clueless about shopping," says Silverstone, 46, before Donovan, not missing a beat as her sharp-tongued character, quips, "Among other things."

"Like when I heard I could save while getting cash back with Rakuten, I was like, as if!" Silverstone continues, using one of Cher's signature catchphrases. "But then I was like, ugh, why didn't I do this sooner?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan for Rakuten. Rakuten

The rest of the ad sees Silverstone don several of Cher's iconic outfits from the 1995 teen comedy, showing off her enviable tech-powered closet, gigantic column-laden Beverly Hills home, classic white Jeep (of "I totally paused!" fame) — now electric — and more.

"In conclusion, you'd have to be butt-crazy to shop without Rakuten," Silverstone ends her speech as Christian (no, not Justin Walker's character from the film, but Christian Siriano, who curated a Clueless-inspired collection for the site) throws her up a heart hand signal from the front row.

"Um, hello, do I even get a rebuttal?" says Donovan, 52.

"I'm sure it'd be rebrutal," replies Silverstone, leading Donovan to toss back a signature, "Whatever!" complete with the big W hand sign.

Silverstone ends the ad by stretching her gum from her mouth — just like Cher does in the movie at the end of her first classroom debate with Amber — before taking her seat among the students (feathered pen in hand, of course) and winking at the camera.

Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten. Rakuten

Registered shoppers using the Rakuten website, browser extension or app get cash back at hundreds of retailers — something the actress knows her shopaholic character would take full advantage of.

"Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back," Silverstone told PEOPLE exclusively last week.

Loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, Clueless was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and follows 15-year-old Cher as she — well, cluelessly — navigates family life, school, popularity and love.

Speaking with PEOPLE about whether she'd ever reprise her role should a Clueless sequel be on the horizon, Donovan said in June 2021 that she wouldn't hesitate, as she thinks "it would be hilarious to see these people as adults."

"Amber would probably be running her own fashion line, bossing a lot of people around — and driving a very wealthy husband crazy," she joked.