Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'

"Don't bug — your girl is back," Silverstone, as Cher, says in the new Super Bowl ad for Rakuten

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on February 1, 2023 08:00 AM

Alicia Silverstone has got us totally buggin' once more.

Twenty-seven years after playing fashionable ditz with a heart of gold Cher Horowitz in 1995's teen classic Clueless, Silverstone, 46, reprises the beloved role in a Super Bowl ad for Rakuten.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the 15-second teaser, which sees the actress walk into a classroom wearing Cher's signature yellow-and-black checked blazer-and-skirt ensemble with her blonde hair hanging in loose waves, carrying her favorite accessories: shopping bags.

Fans of the movie will even recognize the song playing in the background: "Alright" by Supergrass, from the Clueless soundtrack.

After taking her spot at the podium in the front of the class, just as she did for multiple memorable scenes in the film, Silverstone turns around and says, "Don't bug — your girl is back."

Alicia Silverstone Clueless Super Bowl ad Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten. Rakuten

Registered shoppers using the Rakuten website, browser extension or app get cash back at hundreds of retailers — something the actress knows her shopaholic character would take full advantage of.

"Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back," Silverstone tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, Clueless was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and follows 15-year-old Cher as she — well, cluelessly — navigates family life, school, popularity and the idea of love.

In addition to Silverstone, Clueless' star-studded cast also featured Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, Wallace Shawn, Justin Walker, Elisa Donovan, Twink Caplan, Dan Hedaya and Paul Rudd, the latter in his film debut.

Alicia Silverstone Clueless Super Bowl ad Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten. Rakuten

This is not the first time Silverstone has channeled Cher in recent years. Back in 2021, her first-ever TikTok video saw her recreating a scene from Clueless with then-10-year-old son Bear.

She and costar Dash, 56, also appeared together to recreate a classic moment from the film in November of last year — four years after Silverstone reprised her role for a 2018 episode of Lip Sync Battle, performing "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea. (The music video for the song famously pays homage to Silverstone's Clueless performance.)

In July 2022, Silverstone celebrated 27 years since the release of her iconic teen comedy by sharing a video montage of her character on TikTok.

Set to a background track of "Big Energy" by Latto, the montage featured clips of Cher in a variety of fashionable outfits and memorable scenes, including the moment her dad Mel (Hedaya, 82) asks her, "What the hell is that?" and Cher responds in an innocent voice, "A dress."

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone wrote in the caption.

