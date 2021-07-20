Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic Clueless Scene with Son Bear for Film's 26th Anniversary

Alicia Silverstone is celebrating 26 years of Clueless with some help from her son.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress marked almost three decades since the hit comedy film first premiered in theaters back in 1995 with a TikTok recreating one of the film's memorable scenes alongside her son, Bear Blu.

Seen recreating a moment from the movie where character Cher Horowitz and her father are having an argument over an outfit, Silverstone naturally portrayed her iconic character while Bear, 10, stepped in to take on the role of Cher's dad, who was originally played by Dan Hedaya in the film.

For the scene, both Silvertone and Bear dressed up, with the mother of one wearing a cream-colored silk dress and her son — who Silverstone shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — sporting a comically oversized suit and pair of black glasses.

"What's up daddy?! 😂 Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!" Silverstone captioned the social media post.

Last month, Silverstone made her official debut on the popular social media app, where she similarly reenacted an iconic scene from Clueless with the help of her son.

Sporting a yellow plaid jacket reminiscent of the one her character dons in the film, Silverstone strutted forward to the tune of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" at the opening of the 10-second clip.

Bear then came into the frame to put his arm around his mom's shoulder before she pushes him away and mimics Cher's memorable line, "Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!" The pair then made up and hugged as the clip came to a close.

"Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. 😉💛😘," Silverstone wrote alongside the video at the time, adding the hashtags "#Clueless" and "#AsIf."