Alicia Silverstone Recalls 'Adorable' Brittany Murphy's Clueless Audition on Film's 25th Anniversary

"I found her so wonderful," Alicia Silverstone said of Clueless costar Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly on Dec. 20, 2009, at age 32

Alicia Silverstone is looking back on the legacy of Clueless.

The actress, 43, recently spoke to Vogue to celebrate the Amy Heckerling-directed film, which celebrated its 25th-anniversary on Sunday.

Recalling the film's iconic fashion and her fond memories with costar Paul Rudd, Silverstone also detailed her time on set in 1995 with costar Brittany Murphy, who died suddenly on Dec. 20, 2009, at age 32.

"Brittany Murphy was not like Tai," said Silverstone, who portrayed Cher Horowitz.

Reminiscing about the audition process for Clueless, the star said she thought Murphy was "so great" for the role of Tai Frasier.

"I just remember thinking she was so great for the part. I can't remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don't know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable," Silverstone said of first meeting Murphy.

"She's so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to Amy right away 'I think she's the one! She was the best one you guys!' hoping they would agree. She was like 'Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she's the one,' " she shared.

Silverstone also spoke about her and Murphy being the only actual teenagers at the time of filming.

"I remember her mom was on set a lot. I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together. But I don't think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn't know we were in a big movie," she said. "Maybe other people knew, but I was so innocent and never really paying attention to career stuff at all. I was just doing another job. It was a really great acting part that was different because… Well, first of all I didn't know I was funny."

In March 2019, Silverstone, Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer had a Clueless reunion at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), where they remembered costar Murphy.