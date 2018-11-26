Alicia Silverstone Ordered to Pay $12,000 in Spousal Support a Month to Ex Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone has settled her divorce with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — but she’s shelling out a hefty amount in the process.

The former Clueless star, 42, finalized her divorce from the musician, also 42, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. As part of their settlement, Silverstone is ordered to pay Jarecki $12,000 a month in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024.

The two will also share joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son Bear Blu Jarecki.

Silverstone and Jarecki listed their separation date as March 5, 2016, but they did not announce their split until February 2018. The actress filed for divorce in May.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The activist told Entertainment Tonight she was “doing great” in June after she had filed.

“We love our son [and] everything’s good,” she added.

The pair married in June 2005 in a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe.

During the couple’s intimate wedding, Silverstone and Jarecki exchanged vows while barefoot on the beach — and at midnight, the couple’s friends and family gathered around a campfire to celebrate the happy day by singing Beatles songs and eating vegan hamburgers.

RELATED: Alicia Silverstone Files for Divorce from Husband Christopher Jarecki After 20 Years Together

Opening up to PEOPLE later that month, Silverstone explained that Jarecki had popped the question a year earlier and that it was the “most beautiful proposal” she could have asked for.

“He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give,” she explained.

The actress also revealed that waiting to kiss him until the end of the ceremony had been a big struggle for her. “It was so hard not to kiss him during the ceremony! I was going out of my mind,” she said. “So the kiss at the end was amazing.”