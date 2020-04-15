Image zoom Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It’s not easy being stuck at home when you suddenly have three new shows hitting the small screen at once — and a thriving vitamin business on the side. But Alicia Silverstone is making do, and trying to relish in all the extra family time she’s getting with her son Bear, almost 9, during these crazy times.

“I’m so grateful that me and my family are healthy,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But the sort of sweet part is you do get to slow down a little bit. This morning, Bear woke up and asked if we could make pancakes, and the answer was ‘Actually, yes, we don’t have to run to school so we can make pancakes!'” She adds, “Then we take care of the dogs, I get some work done and we have lunch and take the dogs on a walk again, maybe do some yoga or kids’ exercise, then he helps me make dinner, and there’s reading, and the day is gone!”

This quiet life may suit her, but this spring, Silverstone, who first rose to fame as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 hit Clueless, is in three streaming projects: Bad Therapy, a dark comedy she did with Rob Corddry where they play a married couple who have a sociopathic marriage counselor who is actually trying to break them up (April 17); Valley Girl, which is a fun, campy musical remake of the 1983 Nicolas Cage film (May 8); and the highly-anticipated The Baby-Sitters Club, a Netflix original series based on the beloved YA books that is coming soon.

“Suddenly everything is coming at once,” she says, noting the she is having a bit of screen resurgence these past few years, after spending a lot of time gaining critical acclaim doing theater in LA at the Geffen Theater and on Broadway. (“I love, love doing theater.”)

“My series American Woman, and the Yorgos Lanthimos film [The Killing of a Sacred Deer] I did kept me busy for a little while,” she says. She also had Book Club and the most recent Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, plus the creepy horror movie The Lodge, on top of all the work she does on the side. She says she’s now running out of time during the days for much else.

“There’s not enough time in the day for anything, I don’t understand it!” she says with a laugh. “I have two more books in me I need to get out [the longtime vegan authored The Kind Diet in 2009], and I love to share how I feed my son on Instagram in hopes it can help other moms feed their kids healthy and well. And then I write blogs for my website, the kindlife.com.”

Silverstone is also working on a new line of her organic vitamins, mykind organics, which she co-founded when she was having trouble finding vitamins that were as organic and pure and the food she was buying and cooking.

“I’m working on some really cool new products for the fall,” she says. “What’s special is that they are the only 100% certified non-GMO organic vitamins with no binders or fillers — just pure food inside them.”

As for cooking and eating clean in a time like this, she says she’s more mindful than ever of what she puts in her body.

“The fact that there isn’t school and birthday parties, and that I’m not going out to dinner is making us a little more healthy and cleaner anyway,” she says. “There’s less that we have to balance out. But I’m really mindful that I want to keep our immune systems really strong so that we’re able to be resilient and fend off any infections and take control of our health as best we can. I’m cooking things like miso soups, kenpira stew…recipes that are really nourishing and healing.”

The best part of it is her son loves to cook with her as much as she does.

“He’s a little chef, my Bear,” she says. “We love to cook together, but one day he turned around and just started cooking on his own. I couldn’t believe it. He makes the most delicious meals!”

