Chers Unite! Alicia Silverstone Meets Her Mini-Me Cameron Dove Backstage at Clueless: The Musical

Clueless: The Musical without a visit from Alicia Silverstone? As if!

Fans of the 90’s film were in for a treat on Tuesday when the original Cher Horowitz, played by Silverstone, met her Off-Broadway adaptation counterpart, who is currently being portrayed by Dove Cameron.

Posing for several photos together — including a selfie! — Silverstone, 42, and Cameron, 22, looked like old friends as they smiled and hugged backstage, bonding over their shared character at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City.

Silverstone even brought her 7-year-old son Bear Blu Jareck along for the evening to watch the former Disney actress take on the role of the popular and wealthy Beverly Hills girl.

For the night out with her son, Silverstone opted for a grey, lightly-checkered pantsuit with a black turtleneck and matching black heels. Meanwhile, Cameron kept it simple in an all-black outfit.

It was hard to ignore the resemblance between the women, who both kept their long blonde locks down (Cameron’s appeared to be a wig) and posed cheek-to-cheek in a photo, showing off their strikingly similar eye color.

Besides meeting her mini-me on Tuesday, Silverstone also had the opportunity to reunite with Amy Heckerling, the writer of the original screenplay who also wrote the book for the new musical.

Silverstone shot to fame after starring as the Beverly Hills teen idol in 1995. And she’s hardly been able to stay away from Cher since.

The actress recently reprised her role in June for Lip Sync Battle in which she donned a yellow plaid pleated skirt and matching jacket (Cher’s signature look). She sang and danced her way through Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” for the performance. Even a dancer dressed as Cher’s BFF, Dionne, was included in the performance.

As for Cameron, performing in a musical is second-nature to the actress. She previously starred in NBC’s Hairspray Live! as Amber Von Tussle in 2016 and won an Emmy for outstanding performer in a children’s, preschool children’s or education and informational program for Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie.

In February 2017, Cameron told PEOPLE she received some meaningful advice from another Disney Channel alum, Selena Gomez.

“She was so lovely. We ended up just, like, barefoot on the floor in her kitchen,” she said. “She was like, ‘[The] most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You’re just open, you’re bare with your fans.'”

“I have fully taken that in stride and I think that’s such a universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone,” she added.

She is also currently starring in Netflix’s musical comedy Dumplin‘ opposite Jennifer Aniston.

Clueless: The Musical opened on Nov. 20 and is open for a limited run, closing next month.