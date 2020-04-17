Alicia Silverstone Looks Back at Clueless, 25 Years Later: 'I Don't Remember Myself'

If you find it hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since Clueless first hit the screen in 1995, you’re not alone.

“In a way, it’s a lifetime ago,” says Alicia Silverstone, who first rose to fame as the adorably spoiled but sweet rich girl Cher Horowitz in the teen classic.

“I don’t remember myself, I was 18,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “So much has happened since. At the same time, it feels like yesterday.”

Silverstone has gone on to star on more than 30 films and several TV series — plus spent time doing theater on Broadway, got married and had her son Bear, almost 9, (she got divorced from Bear’s dad in 2018) and started a line of organic vitamins and promotes a healthy lifestyle on her website thekindlife.com.

But it was Clueless that really first put her on the map—and the project that most people still approach her about.

“People are really respectful,” she says. “Sometimes they’ll shout catchphrases, like ‘As If!’ but mostly they come up and are like, ‘I’m so sorry, I just have to tell you, you must get this a million times a day, but I love Clueless so much.’ People are always kind and loving about it.”

The hit film, which was a modern take on the Jane Austen classic novel Emma, was set among the rich and privileged teens of Beverly Hills. Silverstone played Cher, a spoiled girl with a heart of gold who decides to give the new girl Tai (played by Brittany Murphy) a makeover to help her find love. It also starred Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer and Paul Rudd.

The film grossed $56 million at the box office, and became a cult classic — it was recently announced that a remake is in the works. Last year the cast reunited to talk about the film’s legacy, and to remember Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at age 32 from pneumonia.

Silverstone recalled watching Murphy’s audition, and knowing instantly that she had to be cast as Tai.

“That was incredible. I remember just being blown away by what she did in the room and thinking I had to tell [writer/director Amy Heckerling] just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Silverstone said. “I’m sure they figured that out on their own.”

“She was so good,” Silverstone continued. “I love when she says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive.’ It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie.”