Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic Clueless Scene with Help from Son Bear, 10

Alicia Silverstone is officially on TikTok!

On Friday, the 44-year-old actress made her debut on the popular social media app where she recreated an iconic scene from her hit movie Clueless with the help of her son, Bear Blu.

Seen sporting a yellow plaid jacket reminiscent of the one her character Cher Horowitz dons in the 1995 teen comedy, Silverstone struts forward to the tune of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" at the opening of the 10-second clip.

Bear, 10 — who Silverstone shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — then comes into frame to put his arm around his mom's shoulder before she pushes him away and mimics Cher's memorable line, "Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!" The pair then makes up and hugs as the clip comes to a close.

"Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. 😉💛😘," Silverstone wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags "#Clueless" and "#AsIf."

In the comments section, an array of fans couldn't contain their excitement over Silverstone's first post on the platform.

"MY FAV THING EVER OH MY," one fan wrote as another added, "YOU ARE SO ICONIC."

Others, meanwhile, wrote to Silverstone and asked her to continue the nostalgic trend and recreate more scenes from the film.

"Please recreate all the scenes," said one fan, as another added, "tell Paul Rudd to download TikTok. like [right now]," referring to her Clueless costar.

Back in 2020, Silverstone chatted with Vogue about Cher's fashion, namely her iconic yellow outfit that has since become a huge part of pop culture history.

Speaking 25 years after Clueless first premiered in theaters, Silverstone opened up about the plaid suit set, revealing that there were initially three color choices for it, though yellow was ultimately decided on.

"It's a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashioned way," she said. "And it's so absurd. Immediately, you're transformed, you know the world you're in because that's not how kids dress to go to school. It's just not. But somehow it just feels right and it works."

Silverstone also shared that the location of the original suit is not currently known, but said the outfit "has a life of its own."