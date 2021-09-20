Silverstone has joined the dating app Bumble and the actress tells PEOPLE what she’s looking forward to the most

Alicia Silverstone Has Joined Bumble! Clueless Star Says App Has Given Her 'Hope' for Dating

Alicia Silverstone has officially joined Bumble—and the dating game!

The actress spoke to PEOPLE about dating through apps for her new collaboration with Bumble, a venture she says gives her "hope."

"I just think it's a great way for people to meet," she tells PEOPLE. "You know, I think that it's really nice that we have friends that can connect us. You can be set up by friends, you can be at a party and tell people, 'Hey, do you know anyone?' You can do things like that. I have experience where I'll go to an in-person event and no one's really engaged. They're sort of in their phones, and it's a bit discouraging."

She adds, "It can be like, how are you supposed to meet anyone in the real world? You know what I mean? I mean, sometimes people are, and sometimes you do meet people out in the real world, and I certainly have, and it's been wonderful, but I think that it's just a really nice way for people to meet."

Silverstone, who filed for divorce from her husband Christopher Jarecki in 2018, says she's "always been intrigued" by dating apps.

"I always thought it sounded so fascinating. It sounded like it opened up a lot of possibility for people and created hope," she says. "And I've heard tons of beautiful stories from people. I think it's very much the norm now. And it makes sense. It's kind of like going to a bar, but it's more effective."

Silverstone, who is hard at work with multiple projects including the second season of Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club, says she's excited to fully immerse herself in Bumble.

"It's an adventure," she says.

In Bumble's Question Game, above, Silverstone reveals what she thinks on a date after two glasses of wine.

"Sexy time," she said, laughing. "That's why I don't drink on dates. And if you don't like them suddenly you like them because you're drinking!"