Clueless Is 27! Alicia Silverstone Wishes Her 'Bad B—' Character Cher a 'Happy Anniversary'

Alicia Silverstone, forget Clueless' anniversary? As if!

On Tuesday, the actress celebrated 27 years since the release of her iconic teen comedy by sharing a video montage of her character Cher on TikTok.

Set to a background track of "Big Energy" by Latto, the montage features clips of Cher in a variety of fashionable outfits and memorable scenes, including the moment her dad Mel (Dan Hedaya) asks her, "What the hell is that?" and Cher responds in an innocent voice, "A dress."

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone, 45, wrote in the caption.

Released in 1995 and loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, Clueless was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and follows 15-year-old Cher Horowitz as she — well, cluelessly — navigates family life, school, popularity and the idea of love.

In a chat with PEOPLE last year, Donovan, 51, said she still gets recognized "all the time" for her Clueless role of mean girl Amber Mariens, which "always shocks" her.

She added that fans' "go-to" quote to her is Amber's classic, "My plastic surgeon doesn't want me doing any activity where balls fly at my nose" — followed by Dionne Davenport's (Dash, 55), "Well, there goes your social life."

To celebrate the classic film's 26th anniversary last year, Silverstone enlisted the help of her then-10-year-old son Bear to recreate the iconic scene where Mel disapproves of Cher's white dress that she wears to go on what she assumes to be a date with Christian (Walker).

"Says who?" Bear, as Mel, mouths after his mom tells him she's wearing "a dress," to which she responds, "Calvin Klein."

"It looks like underwear," the scene continues, in Hedaya's Mel voice.