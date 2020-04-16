Jessica Roth and Joshua Whitehouse Heat Up '80s Romance Valley Girl in Trailer for Colorful Remake

’80s nostalgia is all the rage these days and the new romance Valley Girl is sure to appeal to any fan of the era.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for Valley Girl, Alicia Silverstone portrays Julie who tries to comfort her daughter (Camila Morrone) after a breakup by telling her of her own teenage romance.

In a flashback, a young Julie (Jessica Rothe of La La Land) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl who meets and falls in love with Randy (musician/actor Joshua Whitehouse who recently starred in Netflix’s The Knight Before Christmas), a Sunset Strip punk rocker who doesn’t fit into Julie’s picture-perfect life.

“He’s bad news, we don’t date guys like him,” Julie’s friend warns her.

Undeterred, she replies, “Maybe that’s good for a change.”

Image zoom Jessica Rothe in Valley Girl MGM

Image zoom MGM

While Julie and Randy grow closer, the two find that their differences might be greater than their attraction for each other.

“You have this shiny bright perfect life,” Randy says. “I don’t know how to fit into this.”

Valley Girl is a musical retelling of the classic 1983 hit film. The 1983 film starred Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman as the teen lovers, Randy and Julie as they fall in love despite their friends’ misgivings due to their differences in lifestyle.

The new adaptation also stars Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel and Judy Greer.

Valley Girl is available on digital May 8.